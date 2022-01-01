Biryani in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve biryani
More about Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Lamb Biryani
|$21.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with boneless lamb & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
|Shrimp Biryani
|$23.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with shrimp & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
|Chicken Biryani
|$19.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with chicken & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
|$26.00