Biryani in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve biryani

Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street

2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore

Lamb Biryani$21.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with boneless lamb & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
Shrimp Biryani$23.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with shrimp & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
Chicken Biryani$19.00
Aromatic Basmati Rice Cooked with chicken & Served With Yogurt Raita sauce
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$26.00
Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln

413 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Chicken Biryani$16.99
Namaste Baltimore Biryani$22.99
