Chipotle chicken in Baltimore

Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Quesadilla Chipotle Chicken (P)
|$16.00
grilled chicken / chipotle mayo / grilled corn / avocado / monterey-jack cheddar
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Chipotle Cheese Steak
|$11.95
Pepperjack, fried onions & peppers, LT, chipotle mayo
|Chicken Chipotle Panini
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, cheddar, tom, chipotle mayo
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, served on a croissant with provolone cheese, baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise
|$6.49
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Lil' Chipotle Lime Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Cheese blend, sour cream
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Maple Chipotle (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon grilled onions with maple chipotle bcue sauce )
|$7.99
|Barbacoa chicken chipotle wrap (chicken chopped , lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, grilled onions chipotle bcue sauce )
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp
|$25.00
chili-seared chicken & shrimp, chipotle butter sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar jalapeño mashed potatoes
