Corn chowder in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve corn chowder

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn and Crab Chowder$6.00
Blue Crab and Sweet Corn Blended with Fresh Vegetables and a Hint of Spice
More about Wiley Gunters
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Corn Chowder, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder$11.00
Cup Corn & Crab Chowder$8.00
Cup Corn & Crab Chowder$8.00
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Crab & Corn Chowder image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Corn Chowder$5.00
Maryland Jumbo Lump, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Roasted Corn
More about The Point In Fells
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CORN CHOWDER BOWL$7.00
CHICKEN & CORN CHOWDER CUP$4.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Crab and Corn Chowder$10.00
Cup Crab and Corn Chowder$6.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

