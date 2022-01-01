Buffalo chicken wraps in Baltimore
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
|$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch