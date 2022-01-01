Buffalo chicken wraps in Baltimore

Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Our Homemade Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing, Cheddar Jack and Chopped Romaine, Rolled and Grilled
More about Wiley Gunters
Lee's Pint and Shell

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Lee's Pint and Shell

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken tenders / blue cheese dressing / red onion / tomato / lettuce / grilled flour tortilla. Served with house fries.
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Vikki's Fells Point Deli

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
The Chasseur

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken, Buffalo sauce p, romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
More about The Chasseur

