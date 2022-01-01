Shrimp scampi in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Sun Dried Shrimp Scampi
|$27.00
sautéed shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, capers, onions, basil, over linguine , tossed in a garlic white wine sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.98
Jumbo shrimp in a lemon wine sauce over linguini
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.00
Jumbo shrimp, creamy garlic sauce, spaghetti.
