Shrimp scampi in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sun Dried Shrimp Scampi$27.00
sautéed shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, capers, onions, basil, over linguine , tossed in a garlic white wine sauce
More about of Love & Regret
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp Scampi$18.98
Jumbo shrimp in a lemon wine sauce over linguini
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Jumbo shrimp, creamy garlic sauce, spaghetti.
Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Jumbo shrimp, creamy garlic sauce, spaghetti.
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$22.50
More about Vinny's Cafe
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi Pasta$26.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

