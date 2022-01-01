Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve gumbo

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo$20.00
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Gumbo$10.00
smoky pork sausage, chicken, shrimp, fresh fish, crab, okra & rice
More about Nick's Fish House
Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gumbo$6.00
brown roux, seafood, chicken, sausage
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo$22.00
Shrimp, crab & smoke sausage, slow cooked in a homemade New Orleans roux, served over a bed of rice.
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Gumbo$5.00
Bowl Gumbo$7.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$6.00
chicken, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, basmati rice in a dark roux
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

