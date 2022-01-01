Gumbo in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve gumbo
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Seafood Gumbo
|$20.00
More about Nick's Fish House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Maryland Gumbo
|$10.00
smoky pork sausage, chicken, shrimp, fresh fish, crab, okra & rice
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Gumbo
|$6.00
brown roux, seafood, chicken, sausage
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Seafood Gumbo
|$22.00
Shrimp, crab & smoke sausage, slow cooked in a homemade New Orleans roux, served over a bed of rice.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Cup Gumbo
|$5.00
|Bowl Gumbo
|$7.00