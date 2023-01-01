Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
R1. Summer Rolls$9.00
Rice paper wrapped with lettuce, rice noodles, steamed shrimp and pork, basil; served with peanut sauce
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Basil Rolls$7.00
Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Summer rolls (2x)$8.00
with peanut sauce & pickled ginger(vg)
The Corner Pantry
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Basil Rolls (Avocado)$9.00
Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)
Bodhi Federal Hill

