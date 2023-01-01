Summer rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
|R1. Summer Rolls
|$9.00
Rice paper wrapped with lettuce, rice noodles, steamed shrimp and pork, basil; served with peanut sauce
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Summer Basil Rolls
|$7.00
Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)
More about The Corner Pantry
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|Summer rolls (2x)
|$8.00
with peanut sauce & pickled ginger(vg)