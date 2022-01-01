Mussels in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve mussels
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
Mussels
$11.99
Marinara or a garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
Steamed Mussels
$14.00
white wine or green curry mussels \\ tomato \\ onion \\ basil \\ house cut french fries
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
Baked Mussels on the Half Shell (1/2 Dozen)
$11.00
Broiled mussels with baked shoyou mayo. Topped with masago (roe). served with eel sauce
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
Mussels (P)
$15.00
Lemon/butter/roasted veggies
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
Steamed Clams & Mussels
$16.00
1/2 lb mussels & 1/2 dozen clams in choice of sauce served with garlic bread
Steamed Mussels 1lb
$15.00
choice of: white wine sauce, diablo or chipotle-lime & garlic bread
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
P. E. I. Mussels
$14.00
Spicy Orange Hefeweizen, baguette
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
Fresh Steamed Mussels
$10.00
Fresh mussels sauteed in marinara sauce or garlic butter white wine sauce
Bertha's Restaurant and Bar
734 S Broadway, Baltimore
Garlic Butter Mussels
$16.00
Steamed and tossed in garlic butter.
Served with Fries.
White Wine Mussels
$16.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, white wine, and topped with parsley. Served with Fries.
Guinness Mussels
$15.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, old bay, Guinness, and topped with green onion. Served with Fries.
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
Mussels
$9.00
Steamed mussels, lemongrass, basil with spicy lime sauce
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
Steamed Mussels
$16.00
PEI mussels steamed with your choice of flavor: White Wine Garlic, Old Bay, or Cajun
Beer Mussels
$22.00
PEI mussels, spicy chorizo, jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth with
red onions & fresh tomatoes
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
The Mussels
$16.00
Pico, chipotle honey, white wine, scallion, lime, challah
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
Curry Mussel Bowl
$19.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ mussels
PEI Mussels
Garlic, butter, white wine, basil served with crostini for dipping
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
Green Curry Mussels
$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
Thai Steam Mussels
$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels in a Lemongrass Coconut Galanga Broth.
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
Steamed Mussels
$14.00
1lb in garlic butter and spinach with toasted baguette
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
Mussels App
$12.00
CHOOSE YOUR WAY:
- Nirvana: Garlic l Onion l Tomatoes l Lemon Butter
- Amigos: Chorizo l Tomatoes l Onions
Lobo Fell's Point
1900 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
Curry Mussels
$15.00
PEI Mussels sauteed in our coconut milk & curry broth, topped with cilantro. Served with baguette
*gluten free if no bread
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
MUSSELS
$16.00
Chourico Sausage, Saﬀron Bier, Fennel, Garlic, Tomatoes