Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve mussels

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$11.99
Marinara or a garlic wine sauce (spicy optional)
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Mussels$14.00
white wine or green curry mussels \\ tomato \\ onion \\ basil \\ house cut french fries
More about Rocket to Venus
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Mussels on the Half Shell (1/2 Dozen)$11.00
Broiled mussels with baked shoyou mayo. Topped with masago (roe). served with eel sauce
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels (P)$15.00
Lemon/butter/roasted veggies
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Clams & Mussels$16.00
1/2 lb mussels & 1/2 dozen clams in choice of sauce served with garlic bread
Steamed Mussels 1lb$15.00
choice of: white wine sauce, diablo or chipotle-lime & garlic bread
More about Nick's Fish House
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
P. E. I. Mussels$14.00
Spicy Orange Hefeweizen, baguette
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Steamed Mussels$10.00
Fresh mussels sauteed in marinara sauce or garlic butter white wine sauce
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Garlic Butter Mussels image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bertha's Restaurant and Bar

734 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1501 reviews)
Delivery
Garlic Butter Mussels$16.00
Steamed and tossed in garlic butter.
Served with Fries.
White Wine Mussels$16.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, white wine, and topped with parsley. Served with Fries.
Guinness Mussels$15.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, old bay, Guinness, and topped with green onion. Served with Fries.
More about Bertha's Restaurant and Bar
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels$9.00
Steamed mussels, lemongrass, basil with spicy lime sauce
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$16.00
PEI mussels steamed with your choice of flavor: White Wine Garlic, Old Bay, or Cajun
Beer Mussels$22.00
PEI mussels, spicy chorizo, jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth with
red onions & fresh tomatoes
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Mussels$16.00
Pico, chipotle honey, white wine, scallion, lime, challah
More about La Food Marketa
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Mussel Bowl$19.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ mussels
PEI Mussels
Garlic, butter, white wine, basil served with crostini for dipping
More about Wicked Sisters
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Mussels$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
Thai Steam Mussels$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels in a Lemongrass Coconut Galanga Broth.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STEAMED MUSSELS$17.00
More about Watershed
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$14.00
1lb in garlic butter and spinach with toasted baguette
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STEAMED MUSSELS$17.00
More about Choptank
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels App$12.00
CHOOSE YOUR WAY:
- Nirvana: Garlic l Onion l Tomatoes l Lemon Butter
- Amigos: Chorizo l Tomatoes l Onions
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Lobo Fell's Point image

 

Lobo Fell's Point

1900 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Curry Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels sauteed in our coconut milk & curry broth, topped with cilantro. Served with baguette
*gluten free if no bread
More about Lobo Fell's Point
Item pic

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS$16.00
Chourico Sausage, Saﬀron Bier, Fennel, Garlic, Tomatoes
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Pork Belly

Banana Smoothies

Avocado Salad

Cheesecake

Pies

Quesadillas

Chipotle Chicken

Maki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston