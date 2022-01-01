Carbonara in Baltimore

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
More about Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$27.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale bacon, egg, pecorino
More about Hersh's
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta alla Carbonara$18.00
Long Pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Shaved Parm, Roma Sausage
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

