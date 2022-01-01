Carbonara in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve carbonara
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Cavatelli Carbonara
|$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Carbonara
|$27.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale bacon, egg, pecorino
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pasta alla Carbonara
|$18.00
Long Pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Shaved Parm, Roma Sausage