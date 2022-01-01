Bacon egg sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich w/hash browns
|$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, with scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns.
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad & Bacon Sandwich
|$7.45
egg salad, bacon, white toast
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sandwich BLT Cafe made egg salad served on Jewish Rye with Lettuce, tomato and bacon
|$6.29
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Served on a brioche roll with avocado. Your choice of side.