Bacon egg sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Chuck's Trading Post image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$6.00
More about Chuck's Trading Post
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich w/hash browns$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, with scrambled eggs, and jack cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns.
More about Golden West Cafe
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad & Bacon Sandwich$7.45
egg salad, bacon, white toast
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich BLT Cafe made egg salad served on Jewish Rye with Lettuce, tomato and bacon$6.29
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Served on a brioche roll with avocado. Your choice of side.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, brioche bun
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
More about Dooby's

