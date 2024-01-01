Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve coconut soup

Banner pic

 

Harbor Tandoor - 803 S Caroline St

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COCONUT LENTIL SOUP$8.00
Grinded Moong Daal or yellow daal Green Gram Beans with coconut cream.
More about Harbor Tandoor - 803 S Caroline St
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chilled asparagus soup (16oz bowl)$10.00
garnished with preserved lemon yogurt & aleppo (v/gf)(GF w/o bread & VG w/o bread and garnish)
chilled asparagus soup (12oz cup)$9.00
garnished with preserved lemon yogurt & aleppo (v/gf)(GF w/o bread & VG w/o bread and garnish)
More about The Corner Pantry

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Barbacoas

Honey Chicken

Samosa

Roast Duck

Tuna Wraps

Sweet Potato Pies

Cheese Fries

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (126 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2394 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1006 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (723 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (802 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston