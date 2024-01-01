Pineapple fried rice in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
My Thai Go
804 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Jasmine Rice, Shrimp, Chicken & Egg
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
carrot, tomato, cashew, broccoli, onion, egg, toasted cashew, pineapple and yellow curry powder
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime