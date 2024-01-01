Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
Item pic

 

My Thai Go

804 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Jasmine Rice, Shrimp, Chicken & Egg
More about My Thai Go
Item pic

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
carrot, tomato, cashew, broccoli, onion, egg, toasted cashew, pineapple and yellow curry powder
More about THAI STREET
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, scallion, cashew nut, yellow curry powder, cucumber, lime
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Restaurant

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice in pint of curry powder with pea, cashew nut, raisins and green onion.
More about Thai Landing Restaurant

