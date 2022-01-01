Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried pickles

Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore

300 W 30th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
Lightly breaded pickle chips served with creamy ranch dressing
More about Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$7.00
breaded \\ side of buttermilk ranch (nut allergy)
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles (P)$9.00
dill pickle spears / panko bread crumb / spicy buttermilk ranch
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
326318b3-2db9-407f-958f-d64b98d4b0e3 image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles & Banana Peppers$9.00
with cajun remoulade
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Breasts$27.00
liquid cornbread, blazin’ baked beans, coleslaw jus, hot honey
More about The Food Market
Fried Pickles image

FRENCH FRIES

Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street

223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.00
Breaded and fried pickle chips with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
More about Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$10.00
fried pickle chips with spicy ranch
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$9.00
Crusted pickle spears served with chipotle aioli
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

