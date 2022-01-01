Fried pickles in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried pickles
Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
300 W 30th St, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Lightly breaded pickle chips served with creamy ranch dressing
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.00
breaded \\ side of buttermilk ranch (nut allergy)
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles (P)
|$9.00
dill pickle spears / panko bread crumb / spicy buttermilk ranch
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles & Banana Peppers
|$9.00
with cajun remoulade
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Breasts
|$27.00
liquid cornbread, blazin’ baked beans, coleslaw jus, hot honey
FRENCH FRIES
Wet City - 223 W. Chase Street
223 W. Chase Street, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Breaded and fried pickle chips with buffalo ranch dipping sauce.
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
fried pickle chips with spicy ranch