Pork tenderloin in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|24 Hour Sous Vide Pork Shank
|$28.00
sour cream mashed potato, broccolini, root vegetable demi glace, gremolata
Koco's Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Pumkin Gnocchi & Pork Tenderloin
|$18.99
Pumpkin gnocci with a brown butter, sage sauce & grilled Pork Tenderloin with a balsamic drizzle
RegionAle - Baltimore
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$11.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aïoli