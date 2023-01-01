Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
24 Hour Sous Vide Pork Shank$28.00
sour cream mashed potato, broccolini, root vegetable demi glace, gremolata
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco's Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumkin Gnocchi & Pork Tenderloin$18.99
Pumpkin gnocci with a brown butter, sage sauce & grilled Pork Tenderloin with a balsamic drizzle
More about Koco's Pub
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle - Baltimore

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aïoli
More about RegionAle - Baltimore
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pork Tenderloin$32.00
Whipped potatoes, peas, asparagus, & ciopollini onions, black trumpet jus
More about Heritage Smokehouse

