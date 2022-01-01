Brisket in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve brisket
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Roast Brisket of Beef
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Braised Beef Brisket Tacos
|$25.00
Salsa Verde, Pickled Fresno Chili & Red Onion, Citrus Salad
Wayward Smoke House
1117 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
|Limp Brisket
|$16.00
|Brisket Mac
|$16.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Beef Brisket Tacos (3)
|$18.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
|Brisket Burrito
|$18.00
Ejji
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Smoked Brisket Shoyu Ramen
|$16.00
Priegel Farm's Smoked Brisket in Chicken Shoyu broth, Garlic Bok Choy with Ramen noodles topped with a miso egg
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Brisket Tacos
|$9.99
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|beef brisket w. free range egg & tomato jam on cheddar scallion
|$7.50
served on a cheddar scallion biscuit
|brisket fried rice
|$15.00
|beef brisket w. free range egg & tomato jam
|$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit