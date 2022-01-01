Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve brisket

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Brisket of Beef
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Brisket Tacos$25.00
Salsa Verde, Pickled Fresno Chili & Red Onion, Citrus Salad
More about Johnny's
Wayward Smoke House

1117 South Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$16.00
Limp Brisket$16.00
Brisket Mac$16.00
More about Wayward Smoke House
Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)$18.00
Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.
Brisket Burrito$18.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Ejji

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Shoyu Ramen$16.00
Priegel Farm's Smoked Brisket in Chicken Shoyu broth, Garlic Bok Choy with Ramen noodles topped with a miso egg
More about Ejji
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$9.99
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
beef brisket w. free range egg & tomato jam on cheddar scallion$7.50
served on a cheddar scallion biscuit
brisket fried rice$15.00
beef brisket w. free range egg & tomato jam$7.50
served on a buttermilk biscuit
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket & Green Chili Empanada$8.00
Jalapeno Rico sauce
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Pullman Bun
Beef Brisket
More about Heritage Smokehouse

