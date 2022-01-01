Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie burritos

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE BURRITO BOWL WITH FRIES$12.99
Veggie Burrito with fries$12.99
More about R&R Taqueria
Main pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$10.95
scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, mushroom, peppers, American cheese; tortilla - homefries
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Item pic

 

Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie

55 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$11.49
White rice, black beans, shredded monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, roasted corn, red and green peppers, tomato, avocado, cilantro in a flour tortilla.
More about Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$10.00
Roasted veggies (Mushrooms, peppers, onions), rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
Veggie Burrito$10.00
Roasted seasonal veggies, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
More about San Pablo Street Tacos
Smaltimore image

 

Smaltimore

2522 Fait Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Veggie Burrito$10.00
More about Smaltimore

