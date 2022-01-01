Veggie burritos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve veggie burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|VEGGIE BURRITO BOWL WITH FRIES
|$12.99
|Veggie Burrito with fries
|$12.99
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, mushroom, peppers, American cheese; tortilla - homefries
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie
55 Market Place, Baltimore
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.49
White rice, black beans, shredded monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, roasted corn, red and green peppers, tomato, avocado, cilantro in a flour tortilla.
TACOS • SANDWICHES
San Pablo Street Tacos
800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.00
Roasted veggies (Mushrooms, peppers, onions), rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and lettuce wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.00
Roasted seasonal veggies, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with your choice of salsa on the side.