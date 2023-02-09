Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Agave Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1032 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Side Guacamole
Fajitas for 1 Grilled Pollo
Burrito Pollo

Appetizers

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$9.00

Tomato and Guajillo broth with Chicken topped with Avocado and Tortilla Strips

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.00

Tomato and Guajillo broth with Chicken topped with Avocado and Tortilla Strips

Guacamole Fresco

$11.00

Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, chiles,tomato, and onion

Queso Fundido

$9.00

A blend of four cheeses and cilantro topped with a fresh jalapeño slice andpico de gallo, served with warm flourtortillas

Chorizo Queso

$12.00

Crab Queso

$15.00

Elote

$8.00

"Two ears of corn, grilled to perfection and generously covered with mayo and chile pequin, topped with queso fresco."

Ceviche

$16.00

"Lime cured white fish and shrimp with onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, mayo, tomatoes, and hot sauce placed on two tostadas"

Habanero BBQ Wings

$15.00

"Habanero-rubbed wings fried and tossed in a spicy BBQ sauce then finished on the grill, served with chipotle ranch and carrot strips"

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

"Blackened shrimp with melted jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla, served with spring mix, pico de gallo, and lime crema."

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

"Jack cheese melted to perfection in a grilled flour tortilla, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and lime crema."

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Jack cheese melted to perfection with Canre Asada in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and lime crema.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

"Chopped romaine tossed in housemade Caesar dressing with queso fresco and tortilla strips"

Taco Salad

$11.00

"Crunchy flour tortilla bowl filled with black beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and avocado, served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing"

Add Carne

$7.00

Add Fish

$6.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Burritos

Burrito Pollo

$16.00

"Tender pulled chicken rolled with refried beans and queso fresco on a bed of Agave rice, topped with mole amarillo"

Burrito Carne Asada

$19.00

Grilled skirt steak rolled with black beans and queso fresco on abed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce

Burrito Chorizo

$17.00

Housemade chorizo rolled with black beans and queso fresco ona bed of white rice, topped with chile rojo sauce

Dos Burritos

$30.00

"Smaller versions of the same great burritos! Choose two: pollo, carne asada, chorizo, or vegetal"

Burrito Veggie

$16.00

"Seasonal vegetables and mushrooms on a bed of white rice, topped with vegetable salsa, served with black beans and a side of guacamole"

Burrito Seafood

$28.00

"Crab, shrimp, onions, peppers, and garlic on a bed of white rice, topped with cheese sauce and mole amarillo"

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Tacos

Carne Tacos (3)

$18.00

Grilled skirt steak

Pollo Tacos (3)

$15.00

Pulled or grilled chicken

Camarones Tacos (3)

$18.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp

Pescado Tacos (3)

$16.00

Blackened tilapia

Aguacate Tacos (3)

$16.00

Beer-battered avocado

Hongo Tacos (3)

$15.00

Mushroom

Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)

$15.00

Black Bean Tacos (3)

$15.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

BA Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$19.00

Traditional seasoned pork on corn tortillas with a piña and jicamasalsa and lime crema, served with white rice and refried beans

Ropa Vieja

$19.00

Slow cooked pulled skirt steak on corn tortillas topped withavocado, cilantro, and diced onions, served with white rice and blackbeans

Rockfish Tacos

$19.00

Tempura rockfish on flour tortillas topped with housemade chipotleslaw and a savory avocado sauce, served with a side of black beansand white rice

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada Pollo

$17.00

Tender pulled chicken with Mexican cheeses, served with Agave rice and your choice of beans, topped with mole amarillo or mole poblano and queso fresco

Enchilada Carne Roja

$19.00

Housemade chorizo with Mexican cheeses topped with chile rojo sauce, served with Agave rice and black beans

Enchilada Chorizo

$18.00

Housemade chorizo with Mexican cheeses topped with chile rojo sauce, served with Agave rice and black beans

Cheese Enchilada

$13.00

Dessert

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.00

A rich, chocolate cake, topped withcinnamon whipped cream and chocolatesauce, served warm

Churro

$8.00

Mexican pastries fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar, served with Abuelita chocolate sauce and a scoop of ice cream

Sides

Agave Rice

$4.50

White Rice

$4.50

Refried Beans

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Chipotle Slaw

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Togo Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Sauteed Corn & Mushroom

$4.50

Extra Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Extra Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Extra Bread

Extra Carrots

Jalapeno Slices

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

Specialties

Arrachera

$25.00

Grilled carne asada with chile rojo sauce, roasted poblanos, white rice, and black beans

Mar Y Tierra

$26.00

Fajitas

Fajitas for 1 Carne Asada

$23.00

Grilled skirt steak

Fajitas for 2 Carne Asada

$40.00

Fajitas for 1 Grilled Pollo

$19.00

Tender, grilled chicken breast

Fajitas for 2 Grilled Pollo

$35.00

Fajitas for 1 Camarones Adobo

$23.00

Blackened Gulf shrimp

Fajitas for 2 Camarones Adobo

$40.00

Fajitas for 1 Combo

$22.00

Fajitas for 2 Combo

$38.00

Fajitas for 1 Veggie

$17.00

Fajitas for 2 Veggie

$32.00

Bar Food

Guacamole Fresco

$11.00

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Chorizo Queso

$12.00

Crab Queso

$15.00

BR Jalapeno Beef Sliders

$11.00

BR Pork Sliders

$9.00

BR Margarita Pizza

$7.00

Jack cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema

BR Chicken Flautas

$8.00

Lettuce, pico de gallo, lime crema, queso fresco

BR Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$16.00

BR Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, jack cheese

BR Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

"Jack cheese melted to perfection in a grilled flour tortilla, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and lime crema."

BR Fried Avocado Slices

$9.00

Beer battered and deep fried with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

BR Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Lime crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

BR Steak Nachos

$14.00

Lime crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

BR Nachos

$10.00

Lime crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

Habanero BBQ Chicken Wings

$15.00

BR Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Chopped romaine, fried tortilla strips, queso fresco

BR Caesar No Pollo

$9.00

Bar Tacos

BR Carne Tacos (2)

$10.00

BR Pull Chicken Taco (2)

$9.00

BR Grilled Chx Tacos (2)

$10.00

BR Camarones Taco (2)

$10.00

BR Black Bean Taco (2)

$7.00

BR Blackened Tilapia Taco (2)

$9.00

BR Roasted Pork Taco (2)

$9.00

BR Avocado Taco (2)

$10.00

BR Chorizo Tacos (2)

$8.00

n/a Beverages

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid-Taco

$4.99

Choice of Chicken or Steak. Topped with lettuce and jack cheese.

Kid-Enchiladas

$4.99

Choice of Chicken or Steak wrapped with jack cheese in flour tortilla

Kid-Nachos

$4.99

Corn chiped topped with melted jack cheese. Add chicken steak or shrimp for 1.50

Kid-Tenders

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a side of ketchup

Kid-Dillas

$4.99

Three flour quesadilla filled with jack cheese. Add chicken, steak or shrimp for $1.50

Merch

Wine Glass

$8.00

B.A. Coffee

$15.00

B.A. T-Shirts

$24.00

BA Attire

Green BA Tshirt

$24.00

Blue Long Sleeved Tshirt

$34.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Blue Agave Restaurante y Tequileria has been Federal Hill's quality option for Mexican cuisine since 2012. After recent renovations on the space AND the business, we believe it's better than ever! Still serving all of the old favorites, plus added some new flavors to make our menu more approachable. Join us for Brunch Dinner or cocktails and see we don't just serve great food, but serve great EXPERIENCES!

Website

Location

1032 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

