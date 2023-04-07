BG picView gallery

Nola Seafood & Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

36 E Cross St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classics

Uptown Gumbo Cup

Uptown Gumbo Cup

$11.00

Slow-cooked chicken, gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole-spiced roux over white rice

Uptown Gumbo Bowl

Uptown Gumbo Bowl

$21.00

Slow-cooked chicken, gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole-spiced roux over white rice

Crawdaddy Etouffee

Crawdaddy Etouffee

$19.00

Crawfish tails in Creole bisque, over white rice

Fat Tuesday Pasta

Fat Tuesday Pasta

$24.00

Gulf shrimp & crawfish tails tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

NOLA red beans and rice

Starters

Mardi Gras Mambo Shrimp

Mardi Gras Mambo Shrimp

$18.00

Gulf shrimp sauteed and seasoned in our signature NOLA-style butter sauce, served w/ French bread

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Fresh, flash-fried calamari served w/ traditional remoulade and lemon wedges

Crawfish Bread

Crawfish Bread

$14.00

Crawfish on French bread, topped w/ mozzarella and baked

Nola Wings

Nola Wings

$16.00

Marinated deep-fried jumbo chicken wings tossed in house Cajun sauce, served with ranch

Shrimp Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Melted mozzarella, fresh artichokes, spinach and steamed Gulf shrimp, served w/ tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Breaded deep-fried mozzarella cheese served w/ house-made marinara

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels 1

$16.00

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in a creamy chile sauce with chipotle rouille and French bread

Steamed Mussels 2

$16.00

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in melted Cajun butter, served w/ grilled lemon and French bread

Steamed Mussels 3

$16.00

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in a garlic butter white wine sauce, seasoned with parsley salt, lemon and French bread

Mains

Creole Lump Crab Cake

$48.00

Two baked 5 oz. lump crab cakes served w/ garlic mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Baked 1/2 Chicken

$27.00

Marinated baked 1/2 chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables (GF)

Stuffed Salmon

$28.00

Fresh broiled Atlantic salmon stuffed w/ crab meat and crawfish, Cajun rice and mixed vegetables (GF)

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Sauteed Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers and onions tossed in Creole sauce, served over traditional grits

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Deep-fried Gulf shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, and jalapeno hushpuppies, served w/ tartar and cocktail sauce

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Baked Atlantic salmon, garlic mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables (GF)

Cajun Catfish

$24.00

Fried catfish topped w/ crawfish, served w/ mixed vegetables and Cajun rice (GF)

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Deep-fried platter of Gulf shrimp, catfish, oysters, french fries, and jalapeno hushpuppies, served w/ coleslaw, tartar and cocktail sauce

Bourbon Street Smash Burger

$18.00

Salads

Lundi Gras Salad

$18.00

Poached crab meat and Gulf shrimp on butter lettuce and purple cabbage, topped w/ tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, served w/ oil and vinegar dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce mix topped w/ croutons and grated Parmesan cheese, served w/ Caesar dressing

Nola Sunburst Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Grilled Gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, topped w/ dried cranberries, pecans, radishes, and blue cheese crumbles, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Vegan

Side Caesar

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Red Beans And Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Beignets

$8.00

Deep-fried pastry dough dusted w/ powdered sugar, served w/ chocolate dipping sauce

Po'Boys

Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00

Deep-fried Creole Gulf shrimp topped w/ mayo, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and honey-mustard dressing, served on French bread

Catfish Po' Boy

$15.00

Deep-fried catfish topped w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Creole butter sauce, served on French bread

Oysters & Clams

Salt Buoy 1/2 Dozen

$13.00

MD - High Salinity, Sweet ocean taste, umami finish

Salt Buoy Dozen

$25.00

MD - High Salinity, Sweet ocean taste, umami finish

Orchard Point 1/2 Dozen

$14.00

MD - Medium salinity, sweet and plump

Orchard Point Dozen

$27.00

MD - Medium salinity, sweet and plump

Blue Point 1/2 Dozen

$15.00

NY|CT - Med-high salinity, plump meat , mild flavor

Blue Point Dozen

$29.00

NY|CT - Med-high salinity, plump meat , mild flavor

Salt Pond 1/2 Dozen

$16.00

RI - High salinity, metallic flavor, mineral finish

Salt Pond Dozen

$30.00

RI - High salinity, metallic flavor, mineral finish

Glidden Point 1/2 Dozen

$17.00

ME - Med-high salinity, vegetal undertones, refined minerality

Glidden Point Dozen

$32.00

ME - Med-high salinity, vegetal undertones, refined minerality

Raspberry Point 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Canada - High salinity, crisp flavor, creamy finish

Raspberry Point Dozen

$34.00

Canada - High salinity, crisp flavor, creamy finish

M&M Salt Buoy, Blue Point, Orchard

$14.00

2 of each

Shrimp & Shooters

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$15.00

Steamed gulf shrimp served w/ onions priced per pound

Steamed Shrimp 1 Pound

$25.00

Steamed gulf shrimp served w/ onions priced per pound

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Served chilled w/ house-made cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Salt Buoy oyster, Bloody Mary mix, horseradish, lemon juice, vodka, old bay rim

Kids Menu

K Steamboat Burger

$6.00

K Hotdog

$6.00

K Grilled Cheese

$6.00

K Tenders

$6.00

K Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Classics

Uptown Gumbo Cup

Uptown Gumbo Cup

$12.20

Slow-cooked chicken, gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole-spiced roux over white rice

Uptown Gumbo Bowl

Uptown Gumbo Bowl

$25.20

Slow-cooked chicken, gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole-spiced roux over white rice

Crawdaddy Etouffee

Crawdaddy Etouffee

$22.80

Crawfish tails in Creole bisque, over white rice

Fat Tuesday Pasta

Fat Tuesday Pasta

$28.80

Gulf shrimp & crawfish tails tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce over fettuccine

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$18.00

NOLA red beans and rice

Starters

Mardi Gras Mambo Shrimp

Mardi Gras Mambo Shrimp

$19.20

Gulf shrimp sauteed and seasoned in our signature NOLA-style butter sauce, served w/ French bread

Calamari

Calamari

$18.00

Fresh, flash-fried calamari served w/ traditional remoulade and lemon wedges

Crawfish Bread

Crawfish Bread

$16.80

Crawfish on French bread, topped w/ mozzarella and baked

Nola Wings

Nola Wings

$19.20

Marinated deep-fried jumbo chicken wings tossed in house Cajun sauce, served with ranch

Shrimp Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.80

Melted mozzarella, fresh artichokes, spinach and steamed Gulf shrimp, served w/ tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.80

Breaded deep-fried mozzarella cheese served w/ house-made marinara

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels 1

$19.20

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in a creamy chile sauce with chipotle rouille and French bread

Steamed Mussels 2

$19.20

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in melted Cajun butter, served w/ grilled lemon and French bread

Steamed Mussels 3

$19.20

1 lb. steamed PEI mussels in a garlic butter white wine sauce, seasoned with parsley salt, lemon and French bread

Mains

Shrimp Po' Boy

$21.60

Deep-fried Creole Gulf shrimp topped w/ mayo, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and honey-mustard dressing, served on French bread

Catfish Po' Boy

$18.00

Deep-fried catfish topped w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato, and Creole butter sauce, served on French bread

Creole Lump Crab Cake

Two baked 5 oz. lump crab cakes served w/ garlic mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Baked 1/2 Chicken

$32.40

Marinated baked 1/2 chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables (GF)

Stuffed Salmon

$33.60

Fresh broiled Atlantic salmon stuffed w/ crab meat and crawfish, Cajun rice and mixed vegetables (GF)

Shrimp & Grits

$31.20

Sauteed Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers and onions tossed in Creole sauce, served over traditional grits

Fried Shrimp

$30.00

Deep-fried Gulf shrimp, french fries, coleslaw, and jalapeno hushpuppies, served w/ tartar and cocktail sauce

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

Baked Atlantic salmon, garlic mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables (GF)

Cajun Catfish

$28.80

Fried catfish topped w/ crawfish, served w/ mixed vegetables and Cajun rice (GF)

Seafood Platter

$34.80

Deep-fried platter of Gulf shrimp, catfish, oysters, french fries, and jalapeno hushpuppies, served w/ coleslaw, tartar and cocktail sauce

Salads

Lundi Gras Salad

$21.60

Poached crab meat and Gulf shrimp on butter lettuce and purple cabbage, topped w/ tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, served w/ oil and vinegar dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce mix topped w/ croutons and grated Parmesan cheese, served w/ Caesar dressing

Nola Sunburst Shrimp Salad

$21.60

Grilled Gulf shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, topped w/ dried cranberries, pecans, radishes, and blue cheese crumbles, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.20

Mac & Cheese

$7.20

Mixed Vegetables

$7.20

Cornbread

$7.20

Side Salad

$7.20

Vegan

Side Caesar

$7.20

French Fries

$7.20

Desserts

Beignets

$9.60

Deep-fried pastry dough dusted w/ powdered sugar, served w/ chocolate dipping sauce

Kids Menu

K Steamboat Burger

$7.20

K Hotdog

$7.20

K Grilled Cheese

$7.20

K Tenders

$7.20

K Mac & Cheese

$7.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Here is where everything comes together. Fiery 🔥 flavor, sweet harmony, vibrant culture, & ever-present energy. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

36 E Cross St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

One Star Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
38 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Bistro - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Marshall St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Blue Agave Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1032 Light St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Pub Dog - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
20 East Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
orange star4.7 • 23
1065 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston