Attman's Deli Harbor Point
1401 Point Street
Baltimore, MD 21231
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Start your day with a custom made Breakfast Sandwich!
- The Scrambler$9.99
The Attman's Scrambler - Scrambled Egg, Hash Browns your choice of meat and cheese in flour wrap (Shown on sundried tomato wrap)
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
A freshly baked Bagel with your choice of cream cheese
- Bagel & Lox Spread$6.99
Your choice of freshly baked bagel with Lox Spread
- Bagel Nova & Cream Cheese$14.99
A Freshly baked Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese!
- Bagel & Whitefish Salad$14.99
- Eggless Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
No eggs, just the meat. Add some Cheese? Served on your choice of Toast, Toasted Bagel or a Roll.
Eggceptional Choices
- 3 Egg Platter$9.99
Three Farm Fresh Eggs served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra). Make it even better by adding your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage or Maple Ham!
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$13.99
Served with your choice of toast, English muffin or toasted bagel.
- Lox Eggs & Onions$15.99
Three Farm Fresh Eggs scrambled with choice of Nova or Belly Lox, Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra)
- Steak and Eggs$19.99
A New York Strip grilled to your specifications, Three Eggs any style, Hash Browns or Home Fries and your choice of toast, English muffin or bagel
Old Fashioned Three Egg Omelets
- Build Your Own Omelet$9.99
A Three-egg omelet made your way! Served with toast, a toasted bagel or an English muffin and your choice of Hash Browns, Home Fries, Fresh Fruit Salad or Potato Latkes.
- L. E. O. Omelet$15.99
A Three-egg omelet with Smoked Nova Lox, and Onion. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Mixed Deli Omelet$15.99
A Three-egg omelette with Corned Beef, Pastrami and Kosher Salami, served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Spanish Omelet$13.99
A Three-egg omelette with Bell Peppers, Scallions, Tomato and Celery with our Spanish Sauce, served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- California Omelet$15.29
A Three-egg omelette with Avocado, Scallions, Tomato, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Heart Strong Omelet$15.29
An Eggwhite Omelet with Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Western Omelet$15.29
A Three-egg omelette with Diced Ham, Bell Pepper and Onion. Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
- Chesapeake Omelet$18.79
A Three-egg omelet with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat and your choice of cheese' Served with your choice of toast, toasted bagel or English muffin, plus Hash Browns or Home Fries (substitute Fresh Fruit Salad for only $1 extra).
Breakfast Entrees
- Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99+
Your choice of Two, Three or Four Jumbo Pancakes, served with butter and syrup
- French Toast$8.99
Topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$11.95
- Blintzes$9.99
3 Homemade Blintzes served with choice of applesauce or sour cream.
- Point Street Combo$15.95
Three Farm Fresh Eggs with your choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Sausage, Turkey Sausage or Maple Ham, choice of Pancakes or Challah French Toast, and your choice of Hash Browns, Home Fries, Fresh Fruit Salad or Potato Latkes.
- Matzo Brei$8.99
Served with Apple Sauce & Cinnamon Sugar
Smoked Fish Platters
- Nova Lox Platter$22.99
Sliced Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, ripe olives a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Kippered Salmon Platter$22.99
Kippered (baked and smoked) Salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Whitefish Platter$19.99
Smoked Lake Whitefish with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Whitefish Salad Platter$18.99
Whitefish Salad with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, a freshly baked bagel, and cream cheese.
- Trio Fish Platter$31.99
Nova Lox, Smoked Whitefish or Whitefish Salad, and Kippered Salmon. Served with two bagels and choice of Cream Cheese. Serves Two
Breakfast Sides
- Side Applewood Smoked Bacon$4.99
- Side Turkey Bacon$4.99
- Side of Sausage$4.99
Your choice of Links, Patties, or Turkey Sausage Patties
- Side Grilled Ham Steak$5.99
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$7.99
- Side of Hash Browns$3.99
- Side of Home Fries$3.99
- Just-A-Bagel$2.25
- Side Toast$2.49
- Side Cream Cheese$1.50
Enough Schmear for a Bagel
- Side Lox Spread$4.75
- Side of Scrapple$3.99
- Fruit Salad$2.99+
- Rice Pudding$3.49
Kids' Meals
Soup from the Attman's Kettle
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.99+
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and noodles. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
- Matzo Ball Soup$7.99+
Our slow simmered chicken soup, with carrots and celery and a jumbo matzo ball. Made from scratch, just like Bubbe's!
- MD Crab Soup$8.99+
Our famous recipe made from fresh blue crab, tomatoes, mixed vegetables and our top secret blend of seasonings.
- Soup of the Day$5.99+
- seafood Chowder$9.49+
Appetizers
- Stuffed Cabbage$6.99
- Noodle Kugel$6.99
- Potato Latkes$5.99+
- Knishes$5.99
- Bawlmer Coddies$2.99+
- Attman's Amazing Wings$13.99
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
- Cajun Crab Balls$16.99
- Fried Pickles$9.79
- Reuben Fries$7.99
Our Western Fries topped with Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut and melted Swiss Cheese served with Russian dressing