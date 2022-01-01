Scallops in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve scallops
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Volcano #2 : Baked spicy scallop
|$10.00
Two piece baked sushi, spicy scallop wrapped with seaweed and rice
|Baked Scallop California Roll
|$16.00
Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
|Spicy scallop roll
|$9.00
spicy scallop, sesame seeds
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Seared Diver Scallops
|$18.00
capers, red pepper & lemon broth, white beans
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Scallop and Crab Pesto
|$30.00
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Scallop Roll
|$12.95
Chopped scallup, cucumber, crab, mixed w/mayo & massago
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
|$16.95
|ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS
|$16.95
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$22.00
Seared Diver scallops & cream spinach served over a potato pancake
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Scallops Deluxe
|$35.00
spring pea risotto, sugar snap peas, bacon soubise
Loch Bar
240 International Drive, Baltimore
|PAN SEARED SCALLOPS
|$44.00
sweet potato grits, smoked bacon, balsamic reduction
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
1200 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Scallops Risotto
|$30.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|SCALLOPS & GRITS
|$28.00
BROILED SCALLOPS AND CHEDDAR GRITS
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$10.00
Watershed
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|SCALLOPS
|$37.00
parsnip turnip puree, balsamic reduction, bacon, roasted brussels sprouts
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Russ' Favorite Scallop Appetizer
|$18.00
Russ was the artist who made many of the ceramics on display at the Black Olive. He absolutely loved these fresh, jumbo sea scallops that we grill and serve on a bed of baby leaf greens.
Choptank
1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
|DIVER SCALLOPS
|$37.00
roasted potato hash, broccolini, lemon butter & olive oil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Pan Scallops
|$40.00
Massachusetts Scallops l
Choose your Style:
- Mediterranean- Peppersl Onion l Tomatoes l Spices
- Caribbean- Blackened l Mango Salsa l Coconut Flakes
- Parmesan Crusted- Crusted l Baked l Lemon Butter
- Asian- Julienned Vegetables l Soy Glaze
- Stuffed - Crab Imperial
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura l Asparagus l Pan-Seared Scallop l Wasabi Cream l Sriracha