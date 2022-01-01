Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve scallops

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Volcano #2 : Baked spicy scallop$10.00
Two piece baked sushi, spicy scallop wrapped with seaweed and rice
Baked Scallop California Roll$16.00
Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Spicy scallop roll$9.00
spicy scallop, sesame seeds
More about Shoyou Sushi
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Diver Scallops$18.00
capers, red pepper & lemon broth, white beans
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop and Crab Pesto$30.00
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Roll$12.95
Chopped scallup, cucumber, crab, mixed w/mayo & massago
More about Avenue Sushi
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS$16.95
ASIAN GLAZED GRILLED SHRIMP & SCALLOPS$16.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$22.00
Seared Diver scallops & cream spinach served over a potato pancake
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Deluxe$35.00
spring pea risotto, sugar snap peas, bacon soubise
More about The Food Market
Item pic

 

Loch Bar

240 International Drive, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS$44.00
sweet potato grits, smoked bacon, balsamic reduction
More about Loch Bar
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Risotto$30.00
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLOPS & GRITS$28.00
BROILED SCALLOPS AND CHEDDAR GRITS
More about Captain James seafood palace
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SCALLOPS$37.00
parsnip turnip puree, balsamic reduction, bacon, roasted brussels sprouts
More about Watershed
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Russ' Favorite Scallop Appetizer$18.00
Russ was the artist who made many of the ceramics on display at the Black Olive. He absolutely loved these fresh, jumbo sea scallops that we grill and serve on a bed of baby leaf greens.
More about The Black Olive
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DIVER SCALLOPS$37.00
roasted potato hash, broccolini, lemon butter & olive oil
More about Choptank
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Scallops$40.00
Massachusetts Scallops l
Choose your Style:
- Mediterranean- Peppersl Onion l Tomatoes l Spices
- Caribbean- Blackened l Mango Salsa l Coconut Flakes
- Parmesan Crusted- Crusted l Baked l Lemon Butter
- Asian- Julienned Vegetables l Soy Glaze
- Stuffed - Crab Imperial
Spicy Scallop Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura l Asparagus l Pan-Seared Scallop l Wasabi Cream l Sriracha
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Caesar Salad

Cannolis

Avocado Salad

Macaroni Salad

Souvlaki

Quiche

Chef Salad

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston