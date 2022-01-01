Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cheese fries

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.99
Cheese Steak Fries$9.98
Steak and cheese with parmesan pepper dressing
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE CHEESE FRIES$8.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$8.00
More about Rocket to Venus
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington image

HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Mt. Washington

1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries$8.50
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
More about Magerks Pub
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.00
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS Grilled Cheese + Fries$8.00
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Fried Goat Cheese image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Todd Conner's

700 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Goat Cheese$9.00
Lightly breaded and drizzled with honey and balsamic reduction.
More about Todd Conner's
Banner pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

520 Park Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Mac N Cheese$9.95
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Cheese Fries with Bacon$4.29
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$5.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

811 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries$8.50
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries$8.50
More about Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
Cheese Fried Fish$12.95
fried haddock, American cheese, sautéed onion, tartar- potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese with Fries$6.40
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
bbdb1a31-4c1f-433e-8766-b527205a9b34 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$5.75
Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries$6.25
More about Southside Burger Bar
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Fried Eggs, Bacon & cheese Wrap$5.99
Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub$7.75
Big & Busty (2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, & Cheese grilled on Texas Toast)$5.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac And Cheese$8.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Bread Pudding

Egg Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Ceviche

Gumbo

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston