Cheese fries in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cheese fries
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Cheese Steak Fries
|$9.98
Steak and cheese with parmesan pepper dressing
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries
|$8.00
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
|Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
1604 Kelly Ave, Baltimore
|Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
|Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.00
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|KIDS Grilled Cheese + Fries
|$8.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Todd Conner's
700 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Fried Goat Cheese
|$9.00
Lightly breaded and drizzled with honey and balsamic reduction.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
520 Park Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Mac N Cheese
|$9.95
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$5.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point
811 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Kid's Mac & Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
|Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
|$8.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
|Cheese Fried Fish
|$12.95
fried haddock, American cheese, sautéed onion, tartar- potato chips
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese with Fries
|$6.40
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Cheese Fries
|$5.75
|Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries
|$6.25
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|(2) Fried Eggs, Bacon & cheese Wrap
|$5.99
|Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub
|$7.75
|Big & Busty (2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, & Cheese grilled on Texas Toast)
|$5.99