Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cupcakes

Consumer pic

 

The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave

120 West North Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cupcake$2.50
More about The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Carrotcake Cupcake$4.60
More about Golden West Cafe
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUPCAKES$5.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Item pic

 

Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Walnut Cupcake$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
Chocolate Cupcake$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Item pic

 

Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pride Cupcake$3.95
$1.00 for each pride cupcake sold will be donated to Baltimore Safe Haven
Carrot Walnut Cupcake$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
Chocolate Cupcake$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
More about Atwater's - Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Po Boy

Edamame

Green Smoothies

Shrimp Salad

Crispy Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Lasagna

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston