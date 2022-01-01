Cupcakes in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave
The Empanada Lady - 120 North Ave
120 West North Avenue, Baltimore
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$2.50
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Carrotcake Cupcake
|$4.60
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Carrot Walnut Cupcake
|$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream
More about Atwater's - Canton
Atwater's - Canton
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Pride Cupcake
|$3.95
$1.00 for each pride cupcake sold will be donated to Baltimore Safe Haven
|Carrot Walnut Cupcake
|$2.95
homemade with carrots, coconuts, walnuts and cream cheese icing
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$2.95
Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream