Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$7.00
Sliced English cucumber served with house sesame and ginger dressing
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side cucumber yogurt salad$6.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$14.00
Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Johnny's
San Pablo Street Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

San Pablo Street Tacos

800 Saint Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$5.00
Cucumbers, tomatoes, and thinly sliced red onion with a lime vinaigrette
More about San Pablo Street Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Lasagna

Maki

Tikka Masala

Pappardelle

Crispy Chicken

Garden Salad

Wontons

Pasta Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston