Cucumber salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
Sliced English cucumber served with house sesame and ginger dressing
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Side cucumber yogurt salad
|$6.00
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Cucumber Salad
|$14.00
Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette