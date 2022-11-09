Restaurant header imageView gallery

CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK

review star

No reviews yet

105 West 39th St

Baltimore, MD 21210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Karvouna grilled Chicken
Large Baltimore Greek Salad
Large Classic Hummus

Salads, dips, and pita

Small Salad Sampler

Small Salad Sampler

$17.00
Small Baltimore Greek Salad

Small Baltimore Greek Salad

$14.00
Large Salad Sampler

Large Salad Sampler

$28.00
Large Baltimore Greek Salad

Large Baltimore Greek Salad

$18.00
Sliced cucumber plate

Sliced cucumber plate

$9.00
Warm spinach ouzo dip With pita

Warm spinach ouzo dip With pita

$16.00
spicy Lamb and beef dip with pita

spicy Lamb and beef dip with pita

$16.00

Hummus

Small Classic Hummus

Small Classic Hummus

$10.00
Large Classic Hummus

Large Classic Hummus

$16.00
Chefs Hummus

Chefs Hummus

$17.00
Warm Hummus

Warm Hummus

$17.00

Soups

Cup Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Cup Chicken Soup

$6.00
Cup Tomato Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

$6.00

PINT Mushroom Soup

$10.00

PINT Chicken Soup

$10.00

PINT Creamy Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Street Food

Falafel-Lushous

Falafel-Lushous

$17.00
Grilled Chic Pita

Grilled Chic Pita

$17.00
Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$17.00
Fungus Among Us

Fungus Among Us

$17.00
Vegan Dream

Vegan Dream

$17.00
Hellenic Pita

Hellenic Pita

$17.00
Cypriana Sesame Angus Burger

Cypriana Sesame Angus Burger

$19.00
Grilled Chicken GREEK salad

Grilled Chicken GREEK salad

$19.00
Portabella burger

Portabella burger

$19.00
Salmon burger

Salmon burger

$20.00
Sesame Chicken Burger Bun

Sesame Chicken Burger Bun

$17.00
Grilled Eggplant burger with Feta

Grilled Eggplant burger with Feta

$17.00

Flat Breads

Tom Feta Flatbread

Tom Feta Flatbread

$14.00
Spinach Feta Flatbread

Spinach Feta Flatbread

$14.00
Grilled Veg Flatbread

Grilled Veg Flatbread

$14.00
Grilled Portabella Flatbread

Grilled Portabella Flatbread

$14.00

Spicy lamb and beef Flatbread

$17.00

Jumbo crab Flatbread

$29.00

Mezze

Grilled Eggplants with Tahini

Grilled Eggplants with Tahini

$15.00
Falafels (VEGAN)

Falafels (VEGAN)

$15.00
Stuffed Grape Leaves Lamb and Beef

Stuffed Grape Leaves Lamb and Beef

$14.00
Vegan Wild mushroom Grapeleaves

Vegan Wild mushroom Grapeleaves

$12.00
Cyprus meatballs

Cyprus meatballs

$16.00
MOUCHENDRA Warm Lentil Rice pilaf w Píta bread

MOUCHENDRA Warm Lentil Rice pilaf w Píta bread

$14.00
Grilled portabella Mushroom MEZZE

Grilled portabella Mushroom MEZZE

$14.00
Wood Roasted Olives

Wood Roasted Olives

$15.00
Traditional Moussaka of Cyprus

Traditional Moussaka of Cyprus

$16.00
Crispy cheese Puffs

Crispy cheese Puffs

$16.00
Sesame Roasted Feta with PITA

Sesame Roasted Feta with PITA

$17.00
Vegan Moussaka

Vegan Moussaka

$16.00
Vegetarian Moussaka

Vegetarian Moussaka

$16.00
Sheftalia Cyprus sausage pita

Sheftalia Cyprus sausage pita

$18.00
Spicy Beef & Lamb dip with PITA

Spicy Beef & Lamb dip with PITA

$16.00
Spinach Ouzo dip with PITA

Spinach Ouzo dip with PITA

$16.00
Athenian JUMBO SHRIMP with pita

Athenian JUMBO SHRIMP with pita

$21.00
Country Spanakopita

Country Spanakopita

$16.00

Hand made with our old world recipe

Sides

Side Fries

$8.00
Side Pita

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Tabouleh

$8.00

Side Quinoa

$8.00

Gluten Free Pita

$5.00
Side cucumber yogurt salad

Side cucumber yogurt salad

$6.00
greek lemon potatoes

greek lemon potatoes

$8.00

Over The Coals

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Kebab

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Kebab

$25.00
Lamb Rib Chops

Lamb Rib Chops

$60.00
Karvouna grilled Chicken

Karvouna grilled Chicken

$19.00
Slow Roasted Lamb Shank 2.5 lbs

Slow Roasted Lamb Shank 2.5 lbs

$48.00

12 hour SLOW ROASTED Elysian Fields Lamb Shank 2.5 LBS served with oven roasted Potatoes and tabouli

Veal Chop Tomahawk

Veal Chop Tomahawk

$49.00

Grilled Portobella Mushroom Dinner

$24.00

From The Sea

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$28.00
Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$28.00
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00
Whole Bronzini Grilled

Whole Bronzini Grilled

$48.00
Whole Grilled Dorado (tsipoura)

Whole Grilled Dorado (tsipoura)

$45.00

Desserts

Kataifi Lemon Custard

Kataifi Lemon Custard

$12.00
Pistachio sea salt Baklava

Pistachio sea salt Baklava

$12.00
Loukoumades (VEGAN) GREEK DOGHNUTS

Loukoumades (VEGAN) GREEK DOGHNUTS

$12.00
Choc Rose Cake

Choc Rose Cake

$12.00
Yiayia Maria’s Rice Pudding

Yiayia Maria’s Rice Pudding

$8.00

Made with wholesome ingredients..Gluten-FREE…recipe that’s been past down for generations to our Chef.

Galatoboureko Traditional custard in phyllo

Galatoboureko Traditional custard in phyllo

$15.00

RED WINE BTL

ZOE CABERNET/ Agiorgitiko

$22.00

PAPAIOANNOU PINOT NIOR

$33.00

KANENAS SYRAH / MAVROUDI

$33.00

TSANTALI RESERVE

$42.00Out of stock

PAPAIOUANNOU AGIORGITIKO

$22.00

UNDERWOOD PINOT NIOR

$22.00

PROPHECY PINOT NIOR

$22.00

BROADSIDE MARGARITA VINEYARDS MERLOT

$22.00

TELIOS CABERNET SAUV

$22.00

VIÑALBA MALBEC

$19.00

JACOBS CREEK SHIRAZ

$19.00

SOPHIAS WORTHY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$39.00

ADRIA II MERIDONIA NERO D’ AVOLA

$19.00

TSIAKKAS VAMVAKADA of Cyprus (full BODIED)

$44.00

KIR YIANNI ROSE SPARKLING

$44.00

WHITE Wine BTL

Frangos Malagouzia White

$30.00

Zacharias Moschofilero White

$22.00

Zoe Roditis White

$22.00

Spyros Hatziyiannis Assyrtiko White

$30.00

Tsiakkas Xynisteri White CYPRUS

$32.00

STELLINA PINOT GRIGIO

$22.00

BRANCOTT SAUV BLANC

$22.00

BOORDY REISLING

$22.00

TELIOS CHARDONNAY

$22.00

KENWOOD CHARDONNAY

$22.00

KIR YIANNI SPARKLINBG ROSE

$44.00

Beer bottled

KEO LAGER from Cyprus

$2.00Out of stock

PILSNER URQUELL

$2.00

BELLS TWO HEARTED ALE IPA

$2.00Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$1.50

Boulevard Tank 7

$2.00

Rose Wines

KIR YIANNI SPARKLING ROSE (GREECE)

$60.00

ZOE ROSE (GREECE)

$22.00

Craft PIZZA 14 inch

Tomato Cheese pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken pizza

$20.00

Shrimp and pesto pizza

$22.00

Lamb Gyro pizza

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

105 West 39th St, Baltimore, MD 21210

Directions

Gallery
Cypriana of Roland Park image
Banner pic
Cypriana of Roland Park image
Cypriana of Roland Park image

Map
