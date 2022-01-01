Lasagna in Baltimore
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Lasagna
|$7.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Beef Lasagna
|$12.95
Layers of pasta baked with marinara sauce, ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Lasagna
|$11.99
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Lasagna
|$8.95
Served with Garlic Bread
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Lasagna
|$21.00
Baked pasta layered with ground veal, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarela, and parmesean cheeses, then topped with house marinara
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Lasagna
|$17.00
Traditional meat (beef) and cheese lasagna
|Pepino's Lasagna
|$17.00
lasagna layered with Italian sausage, spinach, cheese and spicy vodka sauce- this dish is spicy!
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Lasagna Pasta
|$14.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Cheese Lasagna
|$12.45
Layers of pasta with homemade marinara sauce, ground beef mozzarella / ricotta cheeses
|Beef Lasagna
|$12.95
Layers of pasta with homemade marinara sauce, ground beef mozzarella / ricotta cheeses