Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lasagna

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$7.50
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Lasagna$12.95
Layers of pasta baked with marinara sauce, ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$11.99
More about Pizza Blitz
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$8.95
Served with Garlic Bread
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$21.00
Baked pasta layered with ground veal, bechamel, ricotta, mozzarela, and parmesean cheeses, then topped with house marinara
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna$17.00
Traditional meat (beef) and cheese lasagna
Pepino's Lasagna$17.00
lasagna layered with Italian sausage, spinach, cheese and spicy vodka sauce- this dish is spicy!
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$12.99
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$17.75
More about Vinny's Cafe
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Pasta$14.99
More about Never On Sunday
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Lasagna$12.45
Layers of pasta with homemade marinara sauce, ground beef mozzarella / ricotta cheeses
Beef Lasagna$12.95
Layers of pasta with homemade marinara sauce, ground beef mozzarella / ricotta cheeses
More about Zella's Pizzeria
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$18.00
Eggplant Lasagna (Vegetarian)$12.00
Eggplant, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Homemade Mozzarella, ragu
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Chipotle Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Tuna Sandwiches

Brisket

Tomato Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston