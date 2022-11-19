Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angeli's Pizzeria York Rd(Govans)

review star

No reviews yet

5716 York Rd

Baltimore, MD 21212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16” Large Cheese Pizza
12” Medium Cheese Pizza
Stolen Meatballs

Pizza (Build Your Own)

12” Medium Cheese Pizza

12” Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Gluten free and cauliflower crust options are available in just the 10' size

16” Large Cheese Pizza

16” Large Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Tried & True Pies

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$18.95

Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes

12" Miro Special

$18.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, bacon and fresh spinach.

12" Veggie Angeli

$18.95

Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

12" Diavalo Chicken

$18.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and bacon

12" Fresconi

12" Fresconi

$18.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.

12" Angeli’s Pick

12" Angeli’s Pick

$18.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

12" Portabella Mushroom

$18.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, red bell peppers, spinach, portabella mushroom.

12" Della Carne

12" Della Carne

$18.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon

12" Four Cheese

$18.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$23.95

Light marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted cherry tomatoes.

16" Miro Special

$23.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, bacon and fresh spinach.

16" Veggie Angeli

$23.95

Pesto sauce, roasted cauliflower, roasted eggplant, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese.

16" Diavalo Chicken

$23.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions and bacon.

16" Fresconi

16" Fresconi

$23.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, marinated artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and caramelized onions.

16" Angeli’s Pick

16" Angeli’s Pick

$23.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

16" Portabella Mushroom

$23.95

Garlic herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, red bell peppers, spinach, portabella mushroom

16" Della Carne

16" Della Carne

$23.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, capicola, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon

16" Four Cheese

$23.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina and parmesan cheeses.

Appetizers

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.95

House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven

20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.75

With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)

Stolen Meatballs

Stolen Meatballs

$7.25

Three meatballs snatched fresh from the oven. Crispy on the outside, deliciously moist inside. topped with grated parmesan cheese(Hot Serve)

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese

Hippie Calzone

Hippie Calzone

$13.75

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, red peppers, cauliflower, and spinach

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$14.95

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and ricotta, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and pancetta.

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

$14.95

Spicy smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, portabella mushrooms and chicken.

Salads

SM Green Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.

LRG Green Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette.

SM Classic Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

LRG Classic Caesar Salad

$10.75

Romaine lettuce tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Caesar-Cado Salad

$11.75

Our classic Caesar salad topped with roasted cherry tomatoes and sliced avocados.

Italian Salami Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, red onions, roasted cherry tomatoes and walnuts mixed with strips of hard salami and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

$11.75

Marinated chicken breast served warm on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, roasted cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$11.75

Fresh baby spinach tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries.

Roasted Cauliflower & Garden Veg

$11.75

Oven-roasted cauliflower and eggplant, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled red onions, and mixed greens served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Pasta

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$12.95Out of stock

Layers of pasta baked with marinara sauce, ground beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Traditional rich, moist devil’s food cake, chocolate-frosted and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.75

Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.65
Coke Diet 20 oz

Coke Diet 20 oz

$2.65

Sprite 20 oz

$2.65

Orange Fanta20oz

$2.65
HT Half&Half 16.9 Oz

HT Half&Half 16.9 Oz

$3.00
HT Honey Green 16.9 Oz

HT Honey Green 16.9 Oz

$3.00
SP aranciata Blood Orange 11.15oz

SP aranciata Blood Orange 11.15oz

$2.25
SP Lemon 11.15 oz

SP Lemon 11.15 oz

$2.25

Limonade 20 oz

$2.65

Ginger Ale

$2.65

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle Take Out Special

$18.99

Malbec Bottle Take Out Special

$18.99

Pinot Noir Bottle Take Out Special

$18.99

Chardonnay Bottle Take Out Special

$18.99

Red Sangria Bottle

$19.99

Beer

Anthem Golden Ale Six pack

$16.00

Austin Eastcider drycider Six pack

$16.00

Heineken Six pack

$16.00

Divine Ipa Six pack

$16.00

Duckpin Pale Ale Six pack

$16.00

Mild Manor'D Amber ale Six pack

$16.00

Miller Lite Six pack

$16.00

Narragansett Lager Six pack

$16.00

Corona extra Six pack

$16.00

Peroni Six pack

$18.00

Skipjack Pilsner Six pack

$16.00

Narragansett Del's Shandy Six pack

$16.00

To Go Single Beer

$3.00

Amber Ale

$4.00

Anthem Golden Ale

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Divine IPA

$4.00

Duckpin Pale Ale

$4.00

Heineken Original

$4.00

Skipjack Pilsner

$4.00

Shandy Narragasett

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5716 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
orange star4.1 • 111
529 E Belvedere Ave Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Ejji Ramen - Belvedere Square
orange starNo Reviews
529 E. Belvedere Ave Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Clark Burger York Rd
orange star5.0 • 110
5906 York Rd Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Trust
orange star4.5 • 156
529 E Belvedere Ave Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
529 E. Belvedere Ave. Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext
Thai Landing Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
529 E Belvedere Ave Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston