Thai

Thai Landing Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

529 E Belvedere Ave

Baltimore, MD 21212

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Roll
Thailanding Drunken Noodles

Appetizer

Spring Roll

$7.00

Vegetarian deep fried spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli, carrots, cabbage, and mushrooms.

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Marinated chicken with herb on wooden sticks, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Fried Calamari served with sweet spicy sauce

Coconut Shrimps

$8.00

Crispy Coconut battered shrimps served with sweet and sour sauce

Pot stickers

$7.00

Pan-fried dumplings Chicken Served with special sweet soy sauce.

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.00

chicken and shrimp steam dumplings, cilantros fried garlic, ginger soy sauce

Chive Dumplings

$7.00

Pan-fried dumplings stuffed with sautéed chives in garlic sauce, topped with a pinch of roasted garlic, served with dipping sweet sauce.

Curry Puffs

$7.00

Thai Style Kabocha potato empanadas side with fresh cucumber relish

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Crab meat with cream cheese filling in wonton skin.. Deep fried.

Garden Fresh Rolls with shrimp

$9.50

Garden Fresh Rolls (Veg)

$7.00

Soup

Tom Yum

$6.00

lemongrass soup with tomatoes, onion, cilantro roasted chili jam, fresh lime & mushrooms

Tom Kah

$7.00

lemongrass soup with tomatoes, onion, cilantro roasted chili jam, fresh lime & mushrooms with coconut milk

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Stuff shrimp, Chicken, in wrapper with Napa cabbage in Thai seasoning clear broth soup

Salad

Lab Gai (Chicken salad)

$8.00

Minced chicken seasoned with herbs, spices, ground roasted chili, pepper and lime juice.

Nam Tok (Beef Salad)

$8.00

grilled beef salad with spicy chili lime sauce, red onion, cilantro, scallions & rice powder

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Authentic Thai style green papaya salad

Curry Dishes

Green Curry

$14.95

Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, basil simmered in coconut green curry.

Panang Curry

$14.95

Choice of meat sautéed with Carrot, Green bean and basil in coconut cream with curry paste, Sprinkled with kaffir lime leaves.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Choice of proteins simmered in coconut milk with Massaman curry paste, roasted peanut, potatoes and onion

Yellow Curry

$14.95

aromatic curry w/lots spices & herbs from the west, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion & turmeric

Wok Stir Fry

Pad Basil (Ka-Prow)

$14.95

Choice of meats stir fried with Thai basil, hot peppers, string beans ,Carrot and Galic sauce

Garlic and Pepper

$14.95

Choice of meat sautéed with garlic and ground pepper. Sprinkled with cilantro and spring onion.

Basil Eggplant

$14.95

Eggplant cubed and stir fried with chicken, beef, pork or shrimp, with fresh chili, basil and garlic.

Mix Vegetables

$14.95

Choice of meats stir fried with mixed vegetables in garlic sauce.

Ginger

$14.95

Choice of meat stir fried with julienned ginger root, black fungus, mushrooms, baby corn, snow peas, carrots and onions in brown garlic sauce.

Cashew Nuts

$14.95

Choice of meat Sautéed with roasted cashew nuts and onion, carrot, green onion in chef special sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken (Crispy Chicken)

$14.95

Choice of meat stir fried with sweet and sour sauce and carrot, onion, pineapple, tomato mixed vegetables.

Hot Chili Paste

$14.95

Choice of meats sautéed in roasted chili sauce with green beans and carrots.

Noodles and Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$13.00

Noodles stir fried with choice of meat bean sprout, egg, red tofu, green onion, ground peanut in tamarind sauce.

Pad Se Eew

$13.00

Stir fried noodles, egg, broccoli and carrot in brown garlic sauce.

Thailanding Drunken Noodles

$14.95

Our classic Southern-Thai version of drunken noodles. Stir fried noodles topped with minced chicken stir fried with fresh Thai chili, garlic and basil. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

Spicy Basil Noodles

$13.95

Stir fried noodles, choice of meats, baby corn, mushroom and carrot with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with choice of meats, string beans, carrot and baby corn with fresh Thai chili, basil and garlic.

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with choice of meats, green pea, carrots and onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice in pint of curry powder with pea, cashew nut, raisins and green onion.

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Thai ice tea with cream

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Thai ice coffee with cream

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Sparkling Water (Bottle)

Sparkling Water (Can)

$2.75

ITO EN GREEN TEA (UNSWEETEN)

$3.75

ITO EN JASMINE TEA (UNSWEETEN)

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Hint water

$3.75Out of stock

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

JoyBA boba tea

$4.00Out of stock

Hawaiian punch

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Jerratos

$3.50

Pink grapefruite

$3.50

Komucha

$4.00

Side Dish

White Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Extra sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.25

Tamarind Sauce (Pad Thai)

$1.00

Pad Thai Sauce

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour sauce

$1.00

Sweet dipping sauce

$1.00

Best with spring rolls, Crab Rang Goon and coconut shrimps

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212

Directions

