Gyoza in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve gyoza

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza Dumpling$6.00
Lightly fried pork dumpling
More about Shoyou Sushi
Gyoza -Vegetable image

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza Sauce$1.00
Gyoza -Vegetable$4.50
Vegetable
Gyoza -Pork$4.50
Pork
More about Ramen Utsuke
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried beef & vegetable dumplings
Vegetable Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
More about Avenue Sushi
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Gyoza$5.95
pork dumplings
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Gyoza -Vegetable image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza -Vegetable$4.50
Gyoza-Pork$4.50
More about Kippo Ramen
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$7.50
Japanese Pan Fried Dumplings, served with Homemade dumpling sauce
Vegetable Gyoza$6.00
Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

