Gyoza in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve gyoza
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Gyoza Dumpling
|$6.00
Lightly fried pork dumpling
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Gyoza Sauce
|$1.00
|Gyoza -Vegetable
|$4.50
Vegetable
|Gyoza -Pork
|$4.50
Pork
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Beef Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan fried beef & vegetable dumplings
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$7.50
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Gyoza -Vegetable
|$4.50
|Gyoza-Pork
|$4.50