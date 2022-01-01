Crab salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve crab salad
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Crab Salad
|$12.00
Spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, daikon (radish), tomato, and avocado topped with crab mix and masago (roe). Served with the house ginger dressing
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)
|$38.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad
|Double Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-6oz.)
|$46.99
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM
TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served Greek salad
|Crab Cake with Greek Salad (11oz.)
|$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad