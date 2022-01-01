Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crab salad

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Salad$12.00
Spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, daikon (radish), tomato, and avocado topped with crab mix and masago (roe). Served with the house ginger dressing
More about Shoyou Sushi
Crab Cake with Caesar Salad (11 oz.) image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)$38.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad
Double Junior Crab Cake with Greek Salad (2-6oz.)$46.99
* available Wednesday-Friday until 4PM
TWO 6oz crab cakes broiled golden brown and served Greek salad
Crab Cake with Greek Salad (11oz.)$39.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with Greek salad
More about Koco’s Pub

