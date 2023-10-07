SUSHIBRUCE YA
1634 Aliceanna St
@Fells Point
Baltimore, MD 21231
Food
Appetizer
Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with seaweed, scallion and tofu
Edamame
Salted whole soybeans
Garlic Edamame
Sautéed whole soybean with soy sauce and garlic
Gyoza Dumpling
Lightly fried pork dumpling
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered vegetables served with teriyaki sauce on the side
Baked Mussels on the Half Shell (1/2 Dozen)
Broiled mussels with baked shoyou mayo. Topped with masago (roe). served with eel sauce
Soft shell crab
Lightly battered fried jumbo soft shell crab topped with sprouts and masago (roe). Served with ponzu sauce
Calamari
Lightly battered fried calamari topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, sprouts and masago (roe)
Firecracker
Spicy tuna topped with tempura flakes, avocado and masago (roe) and served with crispy wonton chips for dipping. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on the side
Jalapeño b52
Spicy Tuna, jalapeño, cream cheese, lightly battered. Topped with tempura flakes and masago (roe). Served with sriracha and our house sauce
creamy crispy ebiya
Sushi
Tuna (MAGURO) Sushi
Fresh blue-fin Tuna sushi
Fatty Tuna (TORO) Sushi
Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi
Salmon (SAKE) Sushi
Fresh Salmon sushi
Yellowtail (HAMACHI) Sushi
Fresh Yellowtail sushi
Sea Bream (MADAI) Sushi
Premium Japanese Tai sushi
Albacore (BINCHO MAGURO) Sushi
Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and shoyou mustard on top of sushi
Smoke Salmon Sushi
premium Smoked salmon (raw) sushi
Bean cured (INARI) Sushi
Tofu skin sushi
Shrimp (EBI) Sushi
Cooked shrimp sushi
Fresh water eel (UNAGI) Sushi
Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and unagi sauce on top of sushi
Salmon roe (IKURA) Sushi
Salmon roe sushi
UNI (Sea urchin) Sushi
Mackeral (Saba) Sushi
Sashimi
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, lettuce and daikon (raish) topped with avocado, tomato with a house ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed with sesame seeds and sesame oil
Cucumber Salad
Sliced English cucumber served with house sesame and ginger dressing
Octopus Salad
Marinated octopus and sliced cucumber with sesame dressing and oil
Fresh Cold Tofu Salad
Spring mix, lettuce topped with fresh tofu with bonito (fish) flakes. Served with house sesame dressing and chili oil
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spring mix, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and daikon (radish) topped with spicy tuna, masago (roe), Served with house ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, daikon (radish), tomato, and avocado topped with crab mix and masago (roe). Served with the house ginger dressing
Sashimi Poke bowl
Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced tuna, salmon, albacore, and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil
Hawaiian Poke Tuna bowl
Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced tuna and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil
Hawaiian Poke Salmon bowl
Spring mix, lettuce, jalapeño, daikon (radish), and masago (roe) topped with diced salmon and mango. Served with the house ginger dressing, karashi sauce, and chili oil
Baked sushi
Volcano #1 : Baked spicy tuna
Two piece baked sushi, spicy tuna wrapped with seaweed and rice
Volcano #2 : Baked spicy scallop
Two piece baked sushi, spicy scallop wrapped with seaweed and rice
Volcano #3 : Baked spicy salmon
Two piece baked sushi, spicy salmon wrapped with seaweed and rice
Classic maki
California roll
Crab mix, avocado, sesame seeds
Spicy tuna roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds
Tuna roll
Salmon roll
Yellowtail roll
Tuna/Avo roll
Salmon/Avo roll
Shrimp & crab roll
shrimp & crab mix, cucumber and sesame seeds
Spicy salmon roll
spicy salmon, cucumber and sesame seeds
Spicy scallop roll
spicy scallop, sesame seeds
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream Cheese, asparagus, sesame seeds
Mini futo maki
Avocado, cucumber,asparagus, oshinko, yamagobo, ebi Shrimp
Vegetable roll
Avocado, cucumber,asparagus, oshinko, yamagobo
Cucumber roll
Asparagus roll
Avocado roll
Oshinko roll
pickel radish
Ultimate Special roll
Japanese Burrito
Lightly battered shrimp, crab mix, spicy tuna, masago (roe) and avocado wrapped in soy paper. Served with house burrito sauce
Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
Hot night baby!
Spicy tuna and avocado on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago (roe)
Sweet Honey Roll
Shrimp & crab mix, avocado and ebi (shrimp) on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with tempura flakes.
Sure thing!
Spicy salmon and avocado on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with sliced of jalapeño, sriracha, soy dressing and masago (roe)
California Tempura Roll
Lightly battered tempura california Roll. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
Big Boss
Lightly battered roll with tuna, salmon, yelllowtail, crab mix, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and masago (roe)
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
Lightly battered spicy tuna Roll. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura Flakes
Salmon Tempura Roll
Lightly battered salmon, crab mix, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and Masago (roe)
Shoyou Style Baked Lobster Roll
Baked Lobster, shitake mushroom on top of a California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Baked Alaskan Roll
Sliced salmon on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Baked Garlic Tuna Roll
Sliced tuna on top of the baked California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Baked Scallop California Roll
Baked jumbo sea scallops, shitake mushroom cooked with shoyou mayo on top of a California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Spider roll
Jumbo soft Shell Crab, avocado and crab mix. Topped with masago (roe)
Rainbow Special Roll
Six different kinds of fish and shrimp on top of a California roll
Sun-kissed Roll
Sliced salmon on top of a Philadelphia roll. Topped with Japanese soy dressing, sesame seeds
Hawaiian ahi roll
Sliced tuna and seaweed salad on top of a spicy tuna roll. Topped with Japanese soy dressing
How Dare unagi (eel) Me?
Half-filet of baked eel on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, masago (roe), and crunch garlic
Eel & Avocado Special Roll
Lightly battered eel with crab mix. Topped with slices avocado, tempura flakes and masago (roe)
Black Dragon Roll
Eel and avocado on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, soy dressing, eel sauce, horseradish and crunchy garlic
Playboy roll
Lightly battered crabstick, avocado and crabmix on top of a shrimp tempura crunch roll. Topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago (roe)
R (Roll) Lewis
Sliced yellowtail, avocado, spicy crabstick with jalapeño on top of a spicy tuna Roll
Who’s your Daddy?
Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura. Topped with seared albacore, avocado, Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, crunch garlic and masago (roe)
Oriole park
California roll with asparagus and cream cheese. Topped with lightly battered eel, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, Japanese seasoning, tempura flakes, masago (roe) and sriracha / 19
Full Option
Spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese and masago (roe) wrapped in soy paper. Topped with lightly battered jumbo soft shell crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes and sriracha
Fresh Garlic Tuna Roll
Sliced tuna on top of the California Roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Fresh Alaskan Roll
Sliced salmon on top of California roll. Topped with eel sauce and masago (roe)
Gulten-free
GF Fatty Tuna (TORO) sushi
Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi
GF Salmon (SAKE) sushi
GF Yellowtail (HAMACHI) sushi
Fresh Yellowtail
GF Sea Bream (MADAI) sushi
Premium Japanese Tai
GF Smoke Salmon sushi
GF Fatty Tuna (TORO) sashimi
Fresh blue-fin Fatty Tuna sushi
GF Salmon (SAKE) sashimi
GF Yellowtail (HAMACHI) sashimi
Fresh Yellowtail
GF Sea Bream (MADAI) sashimi
Premium Japanese Tai
GF Smoke Salmon sashimi
From Maine
GF Vegetable roll
Avocado, cucumber,asparagus
GF cucumber roll
GF Asparagus roll
GF Avocado roll
GF tuna roll
GF yellowtail roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
