Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve cobb salad

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, spinach, & arugula topped with onions, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheddar cheese, & house-made tortilla strips
More about Charmed Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Cobb Salad$10.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Bacon, Avocado and Hardboiled Egg
More about Wiley Gunters
Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
More about Busboys and Poets
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$25.00
romaine, iceberg, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, crab meat, & shrimp w/ Old Bay ranch dressing
More about Nick's Fish House
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Johnny's
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, and On The Hill dressing
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Cobb Salad$16.00
More about El Bufalo
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Magerks Pub
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
Avocado, chopped crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled green onions, roasted tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.99
More about Never On Sunday
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce with onion, cucumbers, tomato, avocado, egg, and bacon with a Cotija herb dressing
More about Koco’s Pub
Item pic

 

Loch Bar

240 International Drive, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$17.00
baby gem, bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, radish, avocado, roasted corn, bleu cheese, croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Loch Bar
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COBB SALAD$22.00
sugarcubed ham, jumbo lump crab, avocado, fried oysters, grilled corn, bleu cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, champagne vinaigrette
More about Watershed
Cobb Salad image

 

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing
More about QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOPTANK COBB SALAD$15.00
chopped crispy lettuce, bacon, egg, veggies, lemon - horseradish vinaigrette
More about Choptank
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, ranch
More about The Chasseur

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Caesar Salad

Calamari

Meatloaf

Grits

Fish Tacos

Greek Salad

Steak Subs

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston