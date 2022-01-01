Cobb salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve cobb salad
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Tortilla Cobb Salad
|$12.50
romaine, spinach, & arugula topped with onions, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheddar cheese, & house-made tortilla strips
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Spinach Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Bacon, Avocado and Hardboiled Egg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$25.00
romaine, iceberg, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, crab meat, & shrimp w/ Old Bay ranch dressing
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomato, onion, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, and On The Hill dressing
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Avocado, chopped crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled green onions, roasted tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce with onion, cucumbers, tomato, avocado, egg, and bacon with a Cotija herb dressing
Loch Bar
240 International Drive, Baltimore
|COBB SALAD
|$17.00
baby gem, bacon, egg, heirloom tomato, radish, avocado, roasted corn, bleu cheese, croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing
Watershed
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|COBB SALAD
|$22.00
sugarcubed ham, jumbo lump crab, avocado, fried oysters, grilled corn, bleu cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, champagne vinaigrette
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, blue cheese dressing
Choptank
1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore
|CHOPTANK COBB SALAD
|$15.00
chopped crispy lettuce, bacon, egg, veggies, lemon - horseradish vinaigrette