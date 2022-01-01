Chicken cheesesteaks in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
More about Pizza Blitz
Item pic

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$14.50
Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$18.50
Foodgitive's oversized, overstuffed chicken steak with shrimp on an open-faced sub roll with your choice of toppings.
Salmon Chicken Cheesesteak$20.00
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$10.99
More about Never On Sunday
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak image

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$14.99
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille
6daa8f32-61f9-456c-8a7a-f74169f3252a image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
blackened chicken, American cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, toasted sub roll
More about Mother's Federal Hill Grille

