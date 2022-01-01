Chicken cheesesteaks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Pizza Blitz
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$14.50
|Shrimp Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
|$18.50
Foodgitive's oversized, overstuffed chicken steak with shrimp on an open-faced sub roll with your choice of toppings.
|Salmon Chicken Cheesesteak
|$20.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about Never On Sunday
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
|$10.99
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille
RYMKS Bar and Grille
819 E Pratt St, Baltimore
|Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
|$14.99
Foot Long Chicken Cheesesteak with Jerk Seasoning and sauce, mango chutney, garlic sauce, provolone cheese, fried plantain, and a side of fries.