Jalapeno poppers in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers$6.98
Cheddar Cheese
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Deep fried tempura battered jalapeño with cream cheese.
- topped with eel sauce and honey mustard
Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Deep fried tempura battered jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.
Topped with eel sauce amd honey mustard.
More about Ramen Utsuke
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers (8pcs)$6.50
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco's Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Fried jalapenos filled with cream cheese and served with our buffalo or raspberry jalapeno sauce.
More about Koco's Pub

