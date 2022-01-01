Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve collard greens

Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets - Baltimore

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Collard Greens$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Busboys and Poets - Baltimore
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Soul Kuisine Cafe

203 E North Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2291 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.00
More about Soul Kuisine Cafe
Item pic

 

Next Phaze Cafe

112 E Lexington St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$3.95
More about Next Phaze Cafe
Heritage Smokehouse image

 

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.00
Contains meat
More about Heritage Smokehouse
Item pic

 

RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St

819 E Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RYMKS Collard Greens$4.99
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Liquor, shallots, and mustard seed slow-simmered.
More about RYMKS Bar and Grille - 819 E Pratt St

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Shrimp Rolls

Lox

Lasagna

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Margherita Pizza

Turkey Burgers

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston