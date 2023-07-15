England Eatery

Appetizers

Crabby Biscuits

$10.00

Honey Old bay drizzled on a crab and cheese stuffed biscuit

Chef's Specials

Country Fried Lambchops

$40.00

Battered & Deep Fried Lamb Chops Smothered w/Country Gravy

Stuffed Salmon

$28.00

Broiled Salmon Stuffed w/Jumbo Lump Crab Mixture Drizzled w/Old Bay Aioli

Sides

Candied Yams

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00Out of stock

fries

$5.00

Cold Case

Curry Chicken & Shrimp Seafood salad

$8.00

Chicken, blackened shrimp & Imitation Crab Meat

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Dinner

Stuffed Lambchops

$38.00

3 Seared Lamb Chops topped w/ Mini Jumbo Lump Crabcakes drizzled w/Eatery Sauce.

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Eatery Wings

$15.00

Grilled Lamb Chops

$29.00

Stuffed Salmon

$30.00

Soul Fish Taco Platter

$20.00

Salmon Bite Platter

$21.00

Whiting combo Platter

$22.00

2 pieces of fried whiting, 3 pieces of grilled or fried shrimp and 2 sides

Colossal Fried Shrimp Platter

$22.00

WIngs Only

$10.00

Seafood

Fried Salmon

$23.00

Fried Whiting

$18.00

Blackened Honey Old Bay Salmon

$22.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Daily Specials

Daily Special

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

4 chicken strips and Belgium waffle.

Steakfish Platter

$18.00