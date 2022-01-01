Home fries in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve home fries
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Home Fries
|$3.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Side Home Fries
|$5.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Home Fries
|$4.95
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Home Fries
|$4.75
|Vegan Home Fries
|$4.95
|Side Home Fries
|$4.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Side Home Fries
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Captain James seafood palace
2127 Boston St, Baltimore
|HOME FRIES
|$4.00
Guilford Hall Brewery
1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore
|HOME FRIES
|$4.00
Crispy potatoes, onions, bell peppers