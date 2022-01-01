Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve home fries

Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Home Fries$3.75
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Busboys and Poets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Home Fries$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$2.50
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home fries$2.35
Home Fries$2.35
More about Werner's
Main pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$4.95
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$4.75
Vegan Home Fries$4.95
Side Home Fries$4.75
More about Roland Park Bagels
The Point In Fells image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Home Fries$4.00
More about The Point In Fells
Home Fries image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$3.95
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Captain James seafood palace image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Captain James seafood palace

2127 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOME FRIES$4.00
More about Captain James seafood palace
Guilford Hall Brewery image

 

Guilford Hall Brewery

1611 Guilford Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOME FRIES$4.00
Crispy potatoes, onions, bell peppers
More about Guilford Hall Brewery

