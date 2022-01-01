Lamb gyros in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve lamb gyros
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Lamb Gyro Platter
|$10.99
Served with French fries and soda
|Lamb Gyro Pita
|$10.99
Served with soda
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Lamb & Beef Gyro
|$10.95
Let, tom, onion, Tzatiki on pita
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Lamb Gyro On Pita W/Feta
|$8.99
Freshly cooked lamb gyro, with feta cheese and wrapped with our special bread
More about Sip & Bite Diner
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Lamb Gyro
|$12.95
lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta,
pita; served w/ fries
|Lamb & Chicken Gyro
|$13.95
lamb & chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries