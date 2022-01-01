Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro Platter$10.99
Served with French fries and soda
Lamb Gyro Pita$10.99
Served with soda
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb & Beef Gyro$10.95
Let, tom, onion, Tzatiki on pita
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro On Pita W/Feta$8.99
Freshly cooked lamb gyro, with feta cheese and wrapped with our special bread
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro$12.95
lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta,
pita; served w/ fries
Lamb & Chicken Gyro$13.95
lamb & chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Gyro$15.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chef Salad

Green Beans

Carrot Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Miso Soup

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Black Bean Burgers

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston