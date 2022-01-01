Shrimp rolls in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Spring Rolls$20.00
Asian Tso Sauce
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
More about Avenue Sushi
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Shrimp Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Roll$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Spring Rolls (Shrimp) image

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Rolls (Shrimp)$6.00
Woonsen Noodles | Cabbage | Bamboo Shoots | Celery | Soy Sauce | Pineapple Sauce | (2) Rolls
Shrimp Summer Rolls$9.00
Iceberg | Romaine | Carrots | Cucumbers | Mint | Thai Basil | Shrimp | Cilantro | Peanut Sauce
More about My Thai Go
Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes
More about Shoyou Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Turkey Clubs

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston