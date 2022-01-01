Shrimp rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$20.00
Asian Tso Sauce
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
200 East Pratt St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Spring Rolls (Shrimp)
|$6.00
Woonsen Noodles | Cabbage | Bamboo Shoots | Celery | Soy Sauce | Pineapple Sauce | (2) Rolls
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$9.00
Iceberg | Romaine | Carrots | Cucumbers | Mint | Thai Basil | Shrimp | Cilantro | Peanut Sauce
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura Crunch Roll
|$13.00
Lightly battered shrimp, avocado, crab mix. Topped with eel sauce and tempura flakes