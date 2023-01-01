Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kneads Bakeshop

506 South Central Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21202

Breakfast

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Style

$17.00

Mixed green salad, crispy heirloom potatoes, curry-peri, & smoked honey

Classic French Omelet

$15.00

Parmesan sauce, opal basil, & sauce vierge

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$16.00

Eggplant caponata, black garlic

Three Mushroom Omelet

$17.00

Aged gruyere, brown butter, & chives

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$17.00

Caper beurre blanc, crème fraiche

Shakshuka

$16.00

Poached eggs, zahtar-cured lemon yogurt, BBQ eggplant on grilled flat bread

Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Edamame, wasabi arugula, radish, sea bean, ponzu syrup on sourdough

Iberico Ham Toast

$16.00

Fried Egg, chimichurri, pea tendrils on olive bread

Eggs Benny In A Hole

$17.00

Poached eggs, bistro ham, hollandaise, chives

Fresh Ricotta Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Blackberries, smoked local honey, sauternes, fennel pollen

Crème Brulee French Toast

$15.00

Brioche, maple syrup, and blackberry jam

Sandwiches

Breakfast Egg Croissant

$13.00

Souffle egg, smoked cheddar, & chives

Croque Madame

$17.00

Duroc bacon, gruyere, bechamel, & up egg

Bagel Smoked Salmon

$17.00

Pickled onions, capers, crème fraiche, & everything bagel crunch

BYO Sandwich

Light Fare

Seasonal Chia Seed Pudding

$9.00

Seasonal fruit and spiced, almond milk, & granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$11.00

Seasonal fruit and spices, Greek yogurt, granola, & honeycomb

Overnight Oats

$10.00

Rolled oats, coconut milk, chia seed, cinnamon, & preserves

Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Seasonal fruit medley

Breakfast Sides

Smoked Bacon

$7.00

Parisian Ham

$7.00

Citrus Salad

$7.00

Merguez with Chimichurri

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$7.00

Sausage Biscuit

$7.00

Solo Egg

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Jam

$1.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Breakfast Specials

Thai Omelette

$15.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

JB Mac Burger

$21.00

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions. Served on a brioche sesame seed bun.

Jambone Beurre

$16.00

Parisian Ham, cultured butter, cornichons

Chicken Salad Avocado Club

$15.00

Smoked bacon, butter lettuce, tomato & Green Goddess aioli served on Sourdough

Fried Chicken Bahn Mi

$15.00

Pickled veggies, Thai Basil, Fried Shallots, Lemongrass served on a street baguette.

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, basil, chili garlic crunch and aged balsamic vinegar.

Rockfish Roll

$25.00

Smoked Salmon BLT

$19.00

Boards

Breads & Spreads

$18.00

Assortment of fresh breads and house butters and jellies/jams.

Charcuterie & Cheese

$20.00Out of stock

Chefs Selection

Artisan Cheese

$20.00Out of stock

Chefs Selection

Salads

Warm Olive Panzanella

$15.00

Bresaola, fire roasted peppers, citrus, red miso & Genovese basil.

Spring Salad

$17.00

Caesar

$16.00

Baby lettuce, bonito vinaigrette, cured meyer lemon & fried anchovies.

Shareables

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Black truffle pearls, bone marrow aioli, pickled porcini & sunchoke crisps.

Yellowfin Tuna

$21.00

Lobster caponata, grilled baby artichokes & bagna cauda.

Lamb Polpette

$18.00

Black garlic hummus, zaatar, pepitas & olive labneh.

Prawn Arrabbiata

$23.00

Guanciale, eggplant, squid ink casarecce & chocolate mint.

Duck Leg Pillard

$25.00

Five-Spice parsnip, black truffle, hen of the woods & soy syrup.

Steak Frittes

Au Poivre Steak with shitakes, porcinis & smoked bone tallow. Served with fries.

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Local Greens Salad

$7.00

Chefs Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal Pickles

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Soups

French Onion

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$11.00

Specials

Soft Shell Crab Tempura Sandwich

$24.00

NA Bev

Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Water

Pellegrino LRG

$5.00Out of stock

Pellegrino SML

$3.00

Water

Juice

OJ

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Kombucha

Hex Ferments

$5.00

Elderberry Kombucha

$5.00

Mango Peach Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Kombucha

$5.00

Beverage

Milk

$3.00

Milk Steamer

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Flat White

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.25

Americano

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Kneads Blend

$4.00

Peru Single Origin

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

AIRPOT SERVER REFILL

Pour Over

$7.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Americano

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Tea

Baltimore Breakfast

$4.50

Chai

$4.50

Sage Rose White Tea

$4.50

Lavender Earl Grey

$4.50

Ginger Peach Green Tea

$4.50

Evening Tisane

$4.50

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00

Smoked Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Fireside Fig

$4.50

Iced Tea

Iced Baltimore Breakfast

$4.50

Iced Ginger Peach Green

$4.50

Iced Fireside Fig

$4.50

Iced London Fog Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Smoked Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Water

Seasonal Drinks

Forget-Me-Not Latte

$6.00

Honey Bee Latte

$6.00

Blueberry Cold Brew Tonic

$6.00

Blood Orange Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Forget-Me-Not Latte

$6.00

Dimitri's Oleato

$6.00

Bakery

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Pepper Cheddar Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$3.00

Poppy Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Super Cinnamon Bagel

$2.50

Breads

House Sour (Batard)

$7.00

House Sour Rye (Boule)

$7.50

Multigrain (Batard)

$9.00

Kalamata Olive (Batard)

$9.00

Honey Wholewheat (Pan Loaf)

$8.00

Rustic Baguette

$4.00

Street Baguette

$4.00

House White (Pan Loaf)

$6.00

Braided Challah

$8.00

Pecan Raisin (Batard)

$9.00

Ciabatta Rolls

$2.00

Ciabatta (Pan Loaf)

$4.00

Pound Cake (whole)

Blueberry Crumb Pound Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Streusel Swirl Pound Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Pound Cake

$12.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$12.00

Cookies

Ginger Molasses Stout Cookie

$4.00

Old Fashioned Oat Luxardo Cherry Cookie

$4.00

Opalys White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Feve Cookie

$4.00

Donuts

Baltimore Brew Donut

$5.00

Lemon Meringue Donut

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Donut

$5.00

Creme Brulee Donut

$5.00

Kneads Glazed Donut

$3.00

Vanilla Bean Dipped Donut

$3.00

Chocolate Dipped Donut

$3.00

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$3.00

O.F. Vanilla Glazed Donut

$3.00

O.F. Chocolate Glazed Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Donut Board

$13.50

Glazed Holes- Traditional Half Dozen

$3.00

Cin Sugga Holes Half Dozen

$3.00

Pastry

Strawberry Tarte

$4.00Out of stock

Mix Berry Tarte

$4.00

Raspberry Tarte

$4.00Out of stock

Eclair

$4.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Far Breton

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Frangipane

$4.00Out of stock

Spring Fruit

$4.00

Viennoiserie

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75

Pistachio & Apricot Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Bear Claw

$4.50

Guava Danish

$4.25

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.25

White Chocolate Brioche

$8.00

Blueberry Epi

$6.50

Apricot Epi

$6.50Out of stock

Nocciolata Epi

$6.50

Pate Au Choux

Mocha Pate Au Choux

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pistachio Pate Au Choux

$6.00Out of stock

Passionfruit White Chocolate Pate Au Choux

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Pate Au Choux

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Pate Au Choux

$6.00Out of stock

Tarts

Key Lime Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Caramel Nut Tart

$12.00

Banana Coquito Tart

$12.00

Fresh Fruit Tart

$12.00

Blueberry Ginger Cheesecake

$12.00

Petit Gateau

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$15.00

Spiced Pineapple Carrot Cake

$15.00

Sparkling Rose Glazed Bundt Cake

$15.00

Basque Cheesecake

$15.00

Cheesecake (whole)

Honey Orange Ricotta Cheesecake

$65.00Out of stock

Vintage New York Cheesecake

$45.00Out of stock

Kookies and Kream Cheesecake

$65.00Out of stock

Kandy Bar Cheesecake

$65.00

Blueberry Ginger Goat Cheesecake

$65.00Out of stock

Entremet

Chocolate Haze

$65.00

Savory

Bacon Bechamel Danish

$5.50

Cannon Ball

$5.00Out of stock

Gruyere Buttermilk Biscuits

$3.00Out of stock

Kimchi Avocado Cross Pocket

$5.50

Crostada

Pineapple Crostada

$8.00

Strawberry Crostada

$8.00

Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

Natty Boh

$5.00

Sorry Chicky Burly Oak

$7.00

Hudson North

$7.00

3 Philospher's

$10.00

Jack's Abby

$7.00

Wine

Sparkling

Prosecco

Moscato D'Asti

Brut

Champagne

$30.00

Cava

Cinzano Prosecco Glass

$13.00

White

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio Glass

$13.00

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Jam Cellars Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Chalk Hill Sonoma Coast Chardonnay Glass

$16.00

Red

Cab Sauv

Merlot

Malbec

Zinfandel

Rioja

Pinot Noir

Tamari Malbec Glass

$13.00

Unshackled Pinot Noir Glass

$13.00

Weather Pinot Noir Glass

$18.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$13.00

Went Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$15.00

Rose

The Pale Rose Glass

$13.00

Wine Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Mimosa Half Pitcher

$20.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Liquor

Specialty Cocktails

The Only Espresso Martini You'll Ever Knead

$15.00

A Good Ol' Fashioned Pick Me Up

$15.00

Harbor East Rose

$13.00

Cherry Ginger Spritz

$13.00

Matcharita

$13.00

Spiced Pineapple

$13.00

Vodka

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Absolut

$12.00

Whiskey

Jameson

Jack Daniels

Crown Royal

Scotch

Macallan 12

Glenlivet 12

Glenfiddich 12

Bourbon

Maker's Mark

Michter's

Michter's Rye

Rum

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

Zacapa 23

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Ford's

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$12.00

Catering

Assorted Box

Croissant box

$54.00

Apple Danish Box

$60.00

Chocolate Croissant Box

$54.00

Pinwheel Pastry Box

$60.00

Dozen Gourmet Doughnuts

$60.00

Dozen Traditional Doughnuts

$48.00

Dozen Gourmet Cookies

$36.00

Pound Cake Sliced Box

$55.00

Bagel Box 18 with Cream Cheese

$60.00

8oz. Cream Cheese

$8.00

Coffee Crafe

$30.00

Boxed Meals

Boxed Breakfast Sandwich Meal

$11.00

Boxed Lunch Meal

$14.00

Boxed Salad Meal

$11.00

Boxed Lunch Burger Box

$15.00

Large Bagel Box

Bagels

Coffee & Tea (To Go)

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Flat White

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.25

Americano

$3.25

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Kneads Blend

$4.00

Peru Single Origin

$4.00

Pour Over

$7.00

Macchiato

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We share the art of baking with our Baltimore family through exceptional quality, a new age of artisan craft, and total transparency—creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere to break bread together.

Website

Location

506 South Central Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

