Harbor East Deli

Restaurant info

Harbor East Delicatessen and Pizzeria has become the area’s premier fast-casual restaurant, serving the best soups, salads, pizza and hot and cold sandwiches. Located in the bustling neighborhood of Harbor East, the deli offers quality food at an affordable price. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering and host happy hours Monday–Friday, 4pm–7pm. Please stop in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or until 3am on Friday and Saturday. See you soon!