Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Order Again

Popular Items

HAND CUT FRIES 12OZ
CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$5.00

PEPPERONI SLICE

$5.50

SAUSAGE SLICE

$5.50
PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE SLICE

PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE SLICE

$5.50
PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM SLICE

PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM SLICE

$5.50

SL-WHITE ZA

$5.50

PESTO SLICE

$5.50

WHITE SLICE

$5.50

White Garlic Sauce, Broccoli, and Spinach

MARGARITA SLICE

MARGARITA SLICE

$5.50

BEST SLICE

$5.50

BBQ CHICKEN SLICE

$5.50

CHICKEN RANCH SLICE

$5.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLICE

$5.50

Bleu Cheese Base

VEGGIE SLICE

VEGGIE SLICE

$5.50

HAWAIIAN SLICE

$5.50

Ham and Pineapple

LASAGNA SLICE

$5.50

HEART ATTACK SLICE

$5.50

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni

MUSHROOM SLICE

$5.50

SPECIAL SLICE

$5.50

WELL DONE

SPECIAL SLICE

$5.50

HAPPY HOUR SLICE

$3.99

SIG SANDWICHES

GODFATHER JP

GODFATHER JP

$21.99

Signature Crab Cake Sandwich, Broiled Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Served with Fries

H&S

H&S

$13.99

Rueben - Hot Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread

HARBOR BEAST

$13.99

Roast Beef, Horseradish Mayo, Swiss, Sub Roll, Served Warm

HARBOR CLUB

HARBOR CLUB

$13.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese, White Bread

ITALIAN COLD CUT

$12.99
JOHNS HOPKINS

JOHNS HOPKINS

$13.99

Portobello Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Dressing, Ciabatta Roll

LAUREATE

LAUREATE

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Kaiser Roll

NEW LEGG MASON

NEW LEGG MASON

$14.99

Chicken, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese, Wheat Bread

RAVENS

RAVENS

$18.99
SPICY 4 SEASONS

SPICY 4 SEASONS

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spice Blend, Ciabatta Bread

UNDER ARMOUR

UNDER ARMOUR

$14.99

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Artichoke, Onion, Chipotle Sauce, Ciabatta Roll

KENNEDY KRIEGER

$18.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

BLT

$11.99
BURGER

BURGER

$12.99

BYO SANDWICH

$12.50
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99
GRILLED HAM&CHEESE

GRILLED HAM&CHEESE

$11.99

GRILLED TURKEY & CHEESE

$11.99
MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$12.99

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.50

TURKEY BURGER

$10.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$10.99

FRIES

HAND CUT FRIES 12OZ

$4.99

HAND CUT FRIES 16OZ

$5.99

HAND CUT FRIES 32 OZ

$6.99

LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$9.99

SMALL CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$6.50

LG CHEESE SAUCE

$3.00

WELL DONE

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$20.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$22.00

BYO PIZZA

$20.00

Build Your Own

BEST PIZZA

$24.49

MARGARITA PIZZA

$24.49

BUFFALO PIZZA

$23.00

Blue Cheese Base

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.00

CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

$23.00

FLYIN HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$22.50

Ham and Pineapple

HEART ATTACK PIZZA

$24.50

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni

LASAGNA PIZZA

$24.50

PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE PIZZA

$24.00

PESTO PIZZA

$22.50

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$22.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$25.00

LG WHITE ZA

$25.00

White Garlic Sauce, Broccoli, Spinach

WELL DONE

LG WHITE

$22.00

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hots

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hots

GRILLED SHRIMP SUB

GRILLED SHRIMP SUB

$12.50

PLAIN STEAK

$10.99

Cheese Only

PLAIN CHICKEN STEAK

$9.99

Cheese Only

TURKEY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Hots

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Pepperoncini

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Feta Cheese, Olives, Green Peppers, Stuffed Grape Leaf, Pepperoncini

CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Feta, Pepperoncini, Mixed Greens

CAESAR

$10.99

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Salad Greens

WINGS

10 WINGS

$15.99

20 WINGS

$25.99

30 WINGS

$35.99

50 WINGS

$58.99

100 WINGS

$98.99

CALZONE

BUFFALO CALZONE

BUFFALO CALZONE

$12.99

CHEESE CALZONE

$11.99

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$11.99

SAUSAGE CALZONE

$11.99
SPINACH CALZONE

SPINACH CALZONE

$11.99

GYRO

CHICKEN GYRO

$11.99
ORIGINAL GYRO

ORIGINAL GYRO

$11.99

VEGGIE GYRO

$9.99

SEAFOOD

FISH SANDWICH

$11.99
CRABCAKE SANDWICH

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$18.99

CHICKEN

4 PIECE CHICKEN

$15.99Out of stock

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$17.99

DIXIE CHICKEN

$17.99
GRILLED CHIX SANDWICH

GRILLED CHIX SANDWICH

$12.50

ORIOLE SANDWICH

$17.99
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

HOT DOG

JUMBO HOT DOG

$8.50

MEDIUM KOSHER HOT DOG

$7.50

WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.50
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

MAC ATTACK WRAP

$12.50

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Avocado, Choice of Dressing

ROAST TURKEY WRAP

$12.50

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.99

SIDES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

MACARONI SALAD

$4.25

POTATO SALAD

$4.25

COLE SLAW

$4.25

SIDE CHICKEN SALAD

$8.50

SIDE TUNA SALAD

$8.50

SIDE SHRIMP SALAD

$9.50

RAW DOUGH

$4.80

FOUR MEATBALLS

$7.99

BREAD

$1.20

PITA

$1.50

CIABATTA

$1.50

SINGLE GARLIC KNOTS

$0.60

WHOLE EGG

$1.50

CHIPS

$0.94

GARLIC KNOTS

$3.00

FRUIT SALAD

$4.50

DESSERT

CANNOLI

$6.50

CHEESECAKE

$6.75

COOKIES

$2.50

CUPCAKES

$4.99

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.75

RICE PUDDING

$4.25

SNICKERS PIE

$6.75

SOUPS

CHIX NOODLE CUP

$5.99

CHIX NOODLE BOWL

$6.99

MD CRAB CUP

$6.99

MD CRAB BOWL

$7.99

CUP SOUP OF DAY

$5.99

BOWL SOUP OF DAY

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Harbor East Delicatessen and Pizzeria has become the area’s premier fast-casual restaurant, serving the best soups, salads, pizza and hot and cold sandwiches. Located in the bustling neighborhood of Harbor East, the deli offers quality food at an affordable price. We offer dine-in, carryout, delivery, catering and host happy hours Monday–Friday, 4pm–7pm. Please stop in for breakfast, lunch, dinner or until 3am on Friday and Saturday. See you soon!

Location

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

