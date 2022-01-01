Mozzarella sticks in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$6.98
With tomato sauce
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA image

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Pasta Mista
Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls) image

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)$11.50
Our house made mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for epic cheese pulls!
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
More about The Food Market
Mozzarella Sticks image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Burger Bar

1065 South Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
More about Southside Burger Bar
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
More about Harbor East Deli

