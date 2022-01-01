Mozzarella sticks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.98
With tomato sauce
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
Serving of five. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Underground Pizza Baltimore
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)
|$11.50
Our house made mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for epic cheese pulls!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Burger Bar
1065 South Charles St, Baltimore
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.25
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
Harbor East Deli
1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.00