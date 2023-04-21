Main picView gallery

Georgia Peach - Baltimore 1513 Havenwood Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1513 Havenwood Rd

baltimore, MD 21228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pork Chops/Ribs

Ribs

$16.99

Plain Baked Pork Chops

$17.99

Smothered Pork Chop

$15.89

Individual Pork Chops (No Sides)

$7.49

Poultry

*Fried Chicken Wings

$16.99

*Fried Leg & Thigh

$15.99

*Baked Leg & Thigh

$15.99

*Smothered Leg & Thigh

$15.99

*Fried Chicken Breast

$16.99

*Baked Chicken Breast

$17.99

*Smothered Chicken Breast

$17.99

*Smothered Turkey Wings

$17.99

*Plain Turkey Wings

$17.99

Veggie

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Fish

**Tilapia

$15.49

**Whiting

$16.99

**Catfish Fried

$16.99

**Grilled Tilapia (With Steamed Rice)

$15.99

**Grilled Salmon (With Steam Rice

$19.99

Individual Catfish

$9.99

Individual Salmon

$14.99

Individual Tilapia

$8.99

Individual Whiting

$8.99

Chicken Combos

Single Wing

$2.25

Single Leg Quarter

$5.99

Single Turkey Wing

$9.99

Side

Cabbage

Collard Greens

Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Rice

String Beans

Yams

Gravy

$1.99

Potato Salad

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1513 Havenwood Rd, baltimore, MD 21228

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

