Italian subs in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve italian subs
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$10.75
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone.
Served with Fries.
|Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$12.95
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, LTM, marinated onions
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|12” Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$10.50
|6” Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$6.95
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Italian Meatball Sub (12")
|$12.99
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Italian Chicken Sub
|$10.49
|Italian Cold Cut Sub
|$10.49
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$10.49
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore
|Italian Sub
|$7.50
A deli staple, vegan style. Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, romaine, and Violife provolone on a sub roll. Or is it a hero? Hoagie knows.