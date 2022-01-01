Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve italian subs

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sub$10.75
Italian sausage, peppers, onions, provolone.
Served with Fries.
Italian Cold Cut Sub$12.95
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, LTM, marinated onions
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Hoagie$10.00
More about Magerks Pub
PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
12” Italian Cold Cut Sub$10.50
6” Italian Cold Cut Sub$6.95
More about Vinny's Cafe
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Meatball Sub (12")$12.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chicken Sub$10.49
Italian Cold Cut Sub$10.49
Italian Sausage Sub$10.49
More about Never On Sunday
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$7.50
A deli staple, vegan style. Yves vegan cold cut deli trio with mayo, onions, pepperoncini, romaine, and Violife provolone on a sub roll. Or is it a hero? Hoagie knows.
More about Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cheesesteak Supremo (6oz steak, green peppers, fried onions, sauce, provolone cheese) toasted Sub$7.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

