Ravioli in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve ravioli

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Ravioli$7.75
Lobster Ravioli$20.98
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
brown butter sage sauce, fresh grated parmesan, toasted walnuts
More about Noona's
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Lobster Ravioli Entree$26.00
Mushroom Ravioli$21.00
Mushroom-filled ravioli topped with fresh sage, sundried tomatoes, and brown butter sauce
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lobster ravioli in a pink rosa sauce$14.99
Cheese Ravioli$12.99
Fresh ravioli baked with mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce (6count)
More about Pasta Mista
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$20.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
Sally O's image

TAPAS

Sally O's

3531 Gough St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$26.00
three cheese ravioli, wild foraged morel mushrooms, peas, local asparagus, brown butter, lemon
More about Sally O's
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon image

 

Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

1200 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Ravioli$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmigiano
More about Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

