Ravioli in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Stuffed Ravioli
|$7.75
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.98
More about Noona's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli
|$15.00
brown butter sage sauce, fresh grated parmesan, toasted walnuts
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Cheese Ravioli
|$18.00
|Lobster Ravioli Entree
|$26.00
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$21.00
Mushroom-filled ravioli topped with fresh sage, sundried tomatoes, and brown butter sauce
More about Pasta Mista
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|lobster ravioli in a pink rosa sauce
|$14.99
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.99
Fresh ravioli baked with mozzarella in our delicate tomato sauce (6count)
More about Sally O's
TAPAS
Sally O's
3531 Gough St, Baltimore
|Cheese Ravioli
|$26.00
three cheese ravioli, wild foraged morel mushrooms, peas, local asparagus, brown butter, lemon