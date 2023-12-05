Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
1105 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Food
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$10.95
Deep Fried Bean Curd served with Chef's Special Sauce
- Baked Green Mussels$11.95
New Zealand Mussels Baked Chef's Special Mayo Mayo Sauce
- Baked Scallops$13.95
Fresh Scallops Baked Chef's Special Mayo Mayo Sauce
- Black Pepper Tuna$13.95
- Crispy Seafood Spring Roll$10.95
- Edamame$6.50
- Fried Calamari$10.95
Deep fFried Squid with Chef's Special Sauce
- Fried Oyster$11.95
5 Pieces
- Gyoza$6.50
Vegetable Dumplings
- Sashimi Jalapeño$12.95
Choice of Yellowtail or Salmon, thinny sashimi with jalapeño served with Japanese dressing.
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$11.95
- Shumai$6.95
Shrimp Dumplings
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$12.95
- Sunomono$10.95
Assorted Seafood & Cucumber in light vinaigrette
- Super White Tuna Sashimi$13.95
- Takosu$9.95
Octopus & Cucumber in light vinaigrette
- Takoyaki$8.95
6 Pieces
- Trio Sashimi Starter$14.95
Tuna,Salmon, & Yellowtail 2 Pieces each.
- Vegetable Tempura$10.95
- Wasabi Dumplings$6.95
Steamed Shrimp & Pork Dumplings
- Shrimp Tempura (4pc)$11.95
Bento Box
Dessert
Don Buri
- Katsu Don$16.95
Pork Cutlet Cooked with Onions & Eggs over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Oyako Don$16.95
Chicken Cooked with Onions & Eggs over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Unajyu$20.95
Grilled Eel over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Tekka Don$21.95
Fresh Tuna Sashimi over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Sake Don$21.95
Fresh Salmon Sashimi over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Chirashi$21.95
Assorted Sashimi over the Rice. Serve with Miso Soup
Fried Rice
Japanese Curries
- Curry Chicken Katsu$17.95
Deep Fried Chicken with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup
- Curry Fried Shrimp$17.95
Deep Fried Shrimp with Curry Sauce over the rice.
- Curry Pork Katsu$17.95
Deep Fried Pork Cutlet with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup.
- Curry Vegetable$15.95
Deep Fried Vegetable with Curry Sauce over the Rice. Served with Miso Soup.
Kitchen Entrees
- Chicken Katsu$17.95
Deep Fried Chicken Breast. Served with Miso Soup
- Chicken Teriyaki$17.50
Chicken Fillet. Served with Miso Soup
- Salmon Teriyaki$21.95
Served with Miso Soup
- Seafood Teriyaki$26.95
Shrimp, Salmon & Scallop. Served with Miso Soup
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$19.95
5 Pieces of Deep Fried Shrimp & Assorted Vegetable. Serve with Miso Soup.
- Steak Teriyaki (Ribeye)$27.95
Served with Miso Soup
- Teriyaki Combo$26.95
Shrimp & Chicken. Served with Miso Soup
- Tonkatsu$17.95
Deep Fried Pork Cutlet. Served with Miso Soup
- Vegetable Tempura$15.95
Deep Fried Assorted Vegetable. Served with Miso Soup
- Vegetable Teriyaki$14.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with Miso Soup
Matsuri Signature Sushi Roll
- Carribbean Roll (5 Pieces)$15.95
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Mango topped with Spicy Salmon & Veg. Chips.
- Dragon Roll$14.95
Shrimp Tempura topped with Tuna, Salmon & Avocado.
- Dynamic Roll (5 Pieces)$15.95
Crab Sticks, Cream Cheese, Whole Roll is Deep Fried topped with Spicy Shrimp & Veg. Chips.
- Federal Hill Rocky Roll$16.96
Avocado, Eel, Smoked Salmon, Crunchy & Eel Sauce.
- Flaming Dragon Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura, Mango topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño & Hot Sauce.
- Geisha Roll$16.95
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese & Avocado, Whole Roll is Deep Fried, topped with Roe & Eel Sauce.
- Hurricane Roll$16.95
Lobster Salad, Avocado topped with Super White Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Crunchy.
- Incredible Hulk Roll$20.95
Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Crab Stick & Avocado, Wrapped in Green Soy Paper topped with Lobster Salad.
- King Triton Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeños topped with Pepper Tuna, Crunchy & Eel Sauce.
- Kitty Roll$16.95
Spicy Salmon & Avocado Wrapped in Pink Soy Paper, topped with Super White Tuna & Wasabi Mayo.
- Lobster King Roll$21.95
Tempura Lobster Tail, Fresh Crabmeat, Eel & Avocado.
- Maryland Roll$12.95
Fresh Crabmeat, Avocado with Mayo & Oldbay Seasoning.
- Matsuri Eel Roll$10.50
Cream Cheese, Avocado, & Cucumber topped with Eel & Eel Sauce.
- Matsuri Spicy Scallop Roll$12.95
Fresh Scallop with Spicy Mayo Roe.
- Matsuri Spicy Tuna Roll$11.95
Spicy Tuna with Spicy Mayo & Roe.
- Matsuri Wild Mushroom Roll$16.96
Avocado, Eel, Spicy Fresh Crabmeat, Shiitake Mushroom.
- Mermaid Roll$15.95
Tuna, Mango topped with Super White Tuna , MAngo, Tobiko & Mango Sauce.
- Monster Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura, layered with Crab Stick topped with Roe, Crunchy, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
- Ocean Breeze Roll$12.50
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber topped with Salmon, Mango Sauce.
- Orioles$14.95
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, topped with Salmon & Spicy Mayo.
- Princess Roll$14.95
Spicy Tuna, Asparagus topped with Super White Tuna & Spicy Mayo.
- Rainbow Roll$14.95
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado topped with Tuna, Salmon & White Fish.
- Rock'n Roll$14.95
Crab Sticks, Cucumber, Avocado topped with tuna, Salmon, Eel & Eel Sauce.
- Rocky Mountain Roll$19.95
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Whole Roll is Deep Fried with Maryland Crabmeat on the top.
- Ruby Roll$14.95
Spicy Tuna, Fresh Crabmeat with Scallions.
- Samurai Roll$18.50
Salmon, Super White Tuna topped with Eel, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Crunchy & Roe.
- Tiger Roll$15.95
Fresh Crab, Asparagus & Shrimp outside.
- Volcano Roll (6 Pieces)$12.50
Salmon, Tuna topped with Spicy Mayo, Baked & Eel Sauce.
Non-Raw Sushi or Sashimi Ala Carte
Non-Raw Roll
Noodle Soup
- Chicken Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles)$16.95
Grilled Chicken Filet & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Chicken Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$16.95
Grilled Chicken Filet & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Chicken Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$16.95
Grilled Chicken Filet & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Gyoza Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles )$15.95
Fried Vegetable Dumplings & Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Gyoza Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$15.95
Fried Vegetable Dumplings & Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Gyoza Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$15.95
Fried Vegetable Dumplings & Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Nabeyaki Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$18.95
2 Pieces Shrimp Tempura, Scallops, Fishcake & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Nabeyaki Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$18.95
2 Pieces Shrimp Tempura, Scallops, Fishcake & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Seafood Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles )$17.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Fishcake and Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Seafood Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$17.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Fishcake and Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Seafood Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$17.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Fishcake and Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Steak Ramen Soup (Flour Noodles )$20.95
Grilled Ribeye Steak & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Steak Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$20.95
Grilled Ribeye Steak & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Steak Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$20.95
Grilled Ribeye Steak & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Tempura Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$17.50
3 Pieces Shrimp Tempura & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Tempura Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$17.50
3 Pieces Shrimp Tempura & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Vegetable Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles)$14.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Vegetable Soba Soup (Buckwheat Noodles)$14.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Vegetable Udon Soup (Flour Noodles )$14.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
Raw Sushi or Sashimi Ala Carte
Raw Rolls
Robata Appetizers
Sauces
Sauteed Noodle
- Chicken Yaki Soba (Buckwheat Noodles)$16.95
Grilled Chicken Filet & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Chicken Yaki Udon (Flour Noodles )$16.95
Grilled Chicken Filet & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Matsuri Yaki Soba (Buckwheat Noodles)$18.95
Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetable
- Matsuri Yaki Udon (Flour Noodles )$18.95
Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetable
- Seafood Yaki Soba (Buckwheat Noodles)$18.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Fishcake & Vegetable
- Seafood Yaki Udon (Flour Noodles )$18.95
Shrimp, Scallop, Fishcake & Vegetable
- Vegetable Yaki Soba (Buckwheat Noodles)$15.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
- Vegetable Yaki Udon ( Flour Noodles )$15.95
Mixed Vegetable. Served with House Salad
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$3.50
- Seafood Miso Soup$7.95
Shrimp, Scallop, & Green Mussels
- House Salad$3.95
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
- Green Salad$7.95
- Kani Salad$8.95
- Salmon Nori Salad$12.95
Salmon with 6 Kinds of Fresh Seaweed in Wasabi Vinaigrette
- Spicy Shrimp Salad$10.95
Shrimp with Spicy Crunchy Mayo
- Tuna Nori Salad$12.95
Tuna with 6 Kinds of Fresh Seaweed in Wasabi Vinaigrette
Special Rolls
- Aaron$17.95
Arizona roll with cream cheese. Maryland crab on top.
- Baltimore$18.95
Fresh crab & asparagus inside, eel outside & eel sauce on top.
- Black Dragon$18.95
Shrimp tempura & asparagus inside, eel outside & eel sauce on top.
- Blossom$18.95
Salmon & mango inside out. Yellowtail, tobiko & savory mango sauce on top.
- Bulls Eye$17.95
Salmon, avocado & mango inside. The whole roll is deep-fried. Topped with jalapeno, mango sauce& sriracha.
- Christmas$19.95
Shrimp tempura & mango inside, topped with super white tuna, roe and Japanese wasabi dressing.
- Cinco De Mayo$18.95
Avocado & crabstick inside. Fresh tuna with tempura flake, eel sauce & spicy mayo on top.
- Crab Dragon$20.95
Shrimp tempura & cucumber inside. Maryland and eel sauce on top.
- Crazy Eel$19.95
Eel, cream cheese & cucumber inside. Eel outside.
- Crazy Girl$19.95
Salmon, avocado, hot sauce inside wrapped with pinky soy wrap &salmon outside.
- Dark and Stormy$17.95
Shrimp tempura & basil topped with eel & eel sauce.
- Double Crab$24.95
Soft shell crab tempura & cucumber inside. Maryland crab meat & masago outside.
- Double Salmon$22.95
Salmon mango & avocado inside. Salmon outside.
- Fantasy Dragon$20.95
Crunchy shrimp tempura & green asparagus inside & fresh tuna, eel & avocado on top. Serve with eel sauce & our signature Japanese spicy mayo.
- Funny$19.95
Crabstick, cucumber & cream cheese topped with super white tuna, eel, red tobiko, crunchy & eel sauce.
- Geisha Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado. The whole roll is deep-fried. Topped with roe & eel sauce.
- Godzilla$22.95
Smoked salmon, eel & Maryland crabmeat topped with crabstick, crunchy, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
- Halloween$16.95
Salmon, avocado & mango inside. Salmon & eel outside. Eel sauce & wasabi mayo on top.
- Hanami$18.95
Tuna, super white tuna, masago & avocado inside. Wrapped with soy paper. Sprinkling of Oba Leaf.
- Hawaiian$18.95
Salmon, mango & avocado topped with salmon, eel sauce, wasabi mayo & tobiko.
- Holiday$20.95
Shrimp tempura & mango inside, topped with super white tuna, roe & Japanese wasabi dressing.
- Hot and Cold$15.95
Yellowtail & cucumber topped with spicy tuna, cilantro & mango sauce.
- Kitty$18.95
Spicy salmon & avocado wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with super white tuna & wasabi mayo.
- Kyoto$20.95
Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tamago & avocado inside. Japanese dressing & poke sauce on bottom & scallion & sesame seed on top.
- Kyoto Roll$20.95
Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail. Tamago & avocado inside, Japanese dressing & poke sauce and scallions.
- Lover$22.95
Maryland crab meat & asparagus inside garnished with tuna in a heart shape. Spicy mayo & sriracha sauce on top.
- Lucky$19.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber wrapped in soy paper & topped with wasabi mayo.
- Monster$16.95
Shrimp tempura, layered with crabstick topped with masago, crunchy spicy mayo & eel sauce.
- New Year$19.95
Fresh crab meat & avocado. The whole roll is deep-fried. Spicy tuna & spicy mayo
- Phoenix$17.25
Deep fried fish & cucumber inside.
- Rainbow Dragon$17.95
Shrimp tempura & squid inside, avocado outside. Masago & eel sauce on top.
- Raven Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna & mango, topped with eel & eel sauce.
- Roger$16.95
Grilled chicken & cream cheese inside. Eel sauce on top.
- Salmon Crabcake$20.95
Salmon, avocado, tempura flake & masago topped with crabmeat & spicy mayo. Then baked to perfection.
- Sea Breeze$18.95
Shrimp tempura & mango topped with tuna, avocado, mango sauce & masago.
- Spicy Dynamite$18.95
Spicy tuna & avocado rolled with crushed chili pepper powder topped with jalapeno & sriracha.
- Spider Man$17.95
Super white tuna & mango topped with tuna, crunchy & spicy mayo.
- Spooky$18.95
Crispy shrimp tempura & asparagus topped with salmon, eel & eel sauce.
- Spring Break$19.95
Grilled salmon & avocado wrapped in soy paper. Yellowtail, salmon, avocado & masago outside. Mango sauce on top.
- St. Patrick$20.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon & avocado with soy paper wrap. Guacamole on top.
- Taste of Spring$16.95
Spicy salmon with jalapeno, & roasted red peppers, topped with tobiko & mayo with fresh basil.
- Thanksgiving$20.95
Yam tempura, cream cheese & cucumber topped with Maryland crabmeat & sriracha sauce.
- Tim Roll$17.95
Tuna, jalapeno, cucumber & avocado inside. Crunchy & spicy mayo on top.
- Triangle$20.95
Fresh crab, shrimp & cucumber inside. Japanese dressing & scallion on top.
- Tropical Island$20.95
Fresh crab, crunchy & spicy tuna wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy mayo & hot sauce.
- Valentine$21.95
Spicy tuna & avocado inside garnished with tuna in a heart shape. Sriracha sauce on top.
- Vampire$16.95
Shrimp tempura & crabstick inside. Super white tuna outside. Baked with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
- World Cup$19.50
Salmon, tuna, avocado & crabstick inside. Cucumber outside with Japanese dressing
- Xmas in Summer$19.95
Boiled Shrimp, cream cheese, crabstick, cucumber & the whole roll is deep-fried. SW salad & masago on top with eel sauce.
- Yoga$19.95
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, mango, avocado, green onion & buck wheat noodles (soba) with Chef’s special sauce. – No rice.
Sushi Bar Combo
- Crispy Spicy Roll Combo$22.95
Crispy Spicy Tuna, Crispy Spicy Salmon, Crispy Spicy Yellowtail. Served with Miso Soup
- Grilled Roll Combo$20.50
Grilled Tuna, Grilled Salmon & Grilled Yellowtail. Served with Miso Soup
- Maki Combo$16.95
Tuna, Cucumber &California Roll. Served with Miso Soup
- Matsuri Sushi & Sashimi Combo$71.95
Chef's Choice 24 Pieces of Rolls, 20 Pieces of Sashimi & 8 Pieces of Sushi. Served with 2 Miso Soup & 2 Rice
- Perfect Trio Sahimi$33.95
5 Pieces of each Tuna, Salmon & Yellowtail Sashimi. Served with Miso Soup & Rice.
- Sashimi Yukozuna$31.95
18 Pieces of Chef's Choice Sashimi. Served with Miso Soup & Rice.
- Spicy Roll Combo$20.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Shrimp & Spicy California Roll. Served with Miso Soup
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$32.95
15 Pieces of Chef's Choice of Sashimi, 3 Pieces of Chef's Choice Sushi & 8 Pieces of California Roll. Served with Miso Soup & Rice.
- Sushi Yukozuna$24.95
8 Pieces of Chef's Choice Sushi & 6 Pieces of California Roll. Served with Miso Soup
- Tempura Roll Combo$24.95
Soft crab, Shrimp, & whitefish Tempura Roll. Served with Miso Soup
- Vegetable Tempura Roll Combo$19.95
Tempura Yam, Asparagus Tempura & Zucchini Tempura Roll. Served with Miso Soup
- Vegetbale Roll Combo$15.95
Cucumber, Avocado & Vegetable Roll. Served with Miso Soup
Vegetable Roll Items
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$6.95
Yellow Squash, Asparagus, Mushroom & Bell Pepper
- Avocado Rolls$5.50
- Cucumber & Avocado Rolls$7.25
- Cucumber Rolls$5.50
- Grilled Vegetable Roll$7.95
Shiitake Mushrooms, Oshinko,Cucumber & Inari
- Tempura Yam Roll$6.95
Sweet Potato
- Vegetable Roll$7.95
- Veggie Dynamite Roll$9.95
Asparagus, Bell Pepper, Inari, Mushroom topped with Spicy Mayo & Baked.
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.95
Yam, Asparagus & Avocado Tempura
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
1105 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230