Street tacos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve street tacos
Lee's Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore
Hudson Street Tacos
$14.00
Street Tacos (P)
$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
Street Tacos
$15.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
Street Tacos
$13.00
choice of ground beef, chicken tinga, or chorizo, pico, cheddar jack, shreded lettuce, flour tortilla
Little Miner Taco
2239 Kirk Avenue, Baltimore
Fall Squash Street Taco
$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
Carne Asada Street Taco**
$5.50
carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Birria de Res Street Taco
$3.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2
1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington
Mushroom Street Taco**
$4.00
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Lengua Beef Street Taco**
$4.50
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
Chicken Tinga Street Taco**
$4.50
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish