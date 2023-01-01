Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve street tacos

Lee's Pint and Shell image

 

Lee's Pint and Shell

2844 Hudson Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hudson Street Tacos$14.00
Street Tacos (P)$16.00
More about Lee's Pint and Shell
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$15.00
braised pork, raw corn salad, good salsa, black hot, whipped avocado, flour tortillas
More about The Food Market
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.00
choice of ground beef, chicken tinga, or chorizo, pico, cheddar jack, shreded lettuce, flour tortilla
More about The Chasseur - 3328 Foster Ave
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

2239 Kirk Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fall Squash Street Taco$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
Carne Asada Street Taco**$5.50
carne asada, pickled jalapeno, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Birria de Res Street Taco$3.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
More about Little Miner Taco
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2

1900 Half Street Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Street Taco**$4.00
corn tortilla, mushrooms, cotija cheese, salsa roja, chives, radish
Lengua Beef Street Taco**$4.50
3 oz slow braised beef tongue, diced white onion, avocado salsa, cilantro and lime on a house made corn tortilla
Chicken Tinga Street Taco**$4.50
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 2

