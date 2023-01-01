Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve pizza steak

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Cheese Steak 8"$9.59
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Pizza$0.00
Steak, sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
Pizza Steak$0.00
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista - Baltimore

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Steak$8.99
Steak, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Pasta Mista - Baltimore
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
6” Pizza Steak$7.45
12” Pizza Steak$11.75
More about Vinny's Cafe
Item pic

 

Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place

30 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Taco Pizza$0.00
Seasoned ribeye with roasted peppers and onions, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of crema.
More about Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Steak Pizza$14.95
Pie’s white sauce, steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone blend, imported Reggiano cheese and sesame seeds.
14" Steak Pizza$23.95
Pie’s white sauce, steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone blend, imported Reggiano cheese and sesame seeds.
More about Pie in the Sky
Lil Niro's Pizza & Subs image

 

Lil Niro's

6701 Belair Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Steak Sub$8.99
More about Lil Niro's
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Canton

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
More about Homeslyce - Canton
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
More about Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
Item pic

 

HomeSlyce - JHU

3333 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
More about HomeSlyce - JHU
Item pic

 

2 E Wells St - HomeSlyce - Fed Hill

2 E Wells St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
More about 2 E Wells St - HomeSlyce - Fed Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Cheese Bread

Pork Dumplings

Nachos

Paninis

Noodle Bowls

Baked Ziti

Italian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2036 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston