Pizza steak in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve pizza steak
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Pizza Cheese Steak 8"
|$9.59
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Steak Pizza
|$0.00
Steak, sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese
|Pizza Steak
|$0.00
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Pizza Steak
|$8.99
Steak, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|6” Pizza Steak
|$7.45
|12” Pizza Steak
|$11.75
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
30 Market Place, Baltimore
|Steak Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Seasoned ribeye with roasted peppers and onions, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of crema.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|10" Steak Pizza
|$14.95
Pie’s white sauce, steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone blend, imported Reggiano cheese and sesame seeds.
|14" Steak Pizza
|$23.95
Pie’s white sauce, steak, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone blend, imported Reggiano cheese and sesame seeds.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Canton
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce - Mt. Vernon
336 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce
HomeSlyce - JHU
3333 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Philly Steak & Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
garlic herb, pulled beef, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, peppers, portabello mushrooms & cornichon pickles topped with yummy yummy sauce