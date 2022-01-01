Greek salad in Baltimore

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
More about Frank's Pizza and Pasta
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
More about Pizza Blitz
Large Baltimore Greek Salad image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Baltimore Greek Salad$16.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive topped with feta cheese.
More about Pasta Mista
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.50
greens, feta, olives, peppers, tomato,
onion, cucumber, pepperoncini; Greek dressing
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Zella's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives 8s feta cheese
More about Zella's Pizzeria
GREEK SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$9.00
Big Salad with Romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, oregano, onions and our own vinaigrette
More about Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Village Salad$15.00
Traditional tomato and feta salad with cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, and Kalamata black olives.
Greek Style Romaine Salad$12.00
Dill, spring onions, Manouri cheese & aged vinaigrette.
More about The Black Olive
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.00
Famous Greek Salad l Hunks of Feta l Kalamata Olives l House Dressing
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe

