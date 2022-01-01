Greek salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Large Baltimore Greek Salad
|$16.00
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive topped with feta cheese.
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
greens, feta, olives, peppers, tomato,
onion, cucumber, pepperoncini; Greek dressing
ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives 8s feta cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.00
Big Salad with Romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, oregano, onions and our own vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Greek Village Salad
|$15.00
Traditional tomato and feta salad with cucumber, bell peppers, red onion, and Kalamata black olives.
|Greek Style Romaine Salad
|$12.00
Dill, spring onions, Manouri cheese & aged vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Famous Greek Salad l Hunks of Feta l Kalamata Olives l House Dressing