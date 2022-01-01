Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve eel

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel & Avocado Special Roll$15.00
Lightly battered eel with crab mix. Topped with slices avocado, tempura flakes and masago (roe)
Fresh water eel (UNAGI) Sushi$8.00
Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and unagi sauce on top of sushi
How Dare unagi (eel) Me?$23.00
Half-filet of baked eel on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, masago (roe), and crunch garlic
More about Shoyou Sushi
Ramen Utsuke image

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Ramen Utsuke
Avenue Sushi image

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Cucumber Roll$7.00
Eel, cucumber & eel sauce
Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
Eel, avocado & eel sauce
Eel sauce$0.50
More about Avenue Sushi
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Eel & Cucumber$6.95
Eel Sauce$1.00
Eel Sushi$3.25
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Hilo R House image

 

Hilo R House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito$15.95
Unagi (Eel) Nigiri2pcs$6.00
Eel Roll$12.95
More about Hilo R House
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel (Unagi)$6.00
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BURRITO$15.95
SHRIMP TEMPURA & EEL BOWL$15.95
Eel roll$9.50
Eel roll
6 Pc / $9.5
Eel, eel sauce sesame
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

