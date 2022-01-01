Eel in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve eel
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Eel & Avocado Special Roll
|$15.00
Lightly battered eel with crab mix. Topped with slices avocado, tempura flakes and masago (roe)
|Fresh water eel (UNAGI) Sushi
|$8.00
Crispy garlic, seaweed seasoning and unagi sauce on top of sushi
|How Dare unagi (eel) Me?
|$23.00
Half-filet of baked eel on top of a California roll. Topped with Japanese seasoning, horseradish, eel sauce, masago (roe), and crunch garlic
SUSHI
Avenue Sushi
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Eel Cucumber Roll
|$7.00
Eel, cucumber & eel sauce
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$7.50
Eel, avocado & eel sauce
|Eel sauce
|$0.50
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Eel & Cucumber
|$6.95
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
|Eel Sushi
|$3.25
Hilo R House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Tempura and Eel Burrito
|$15.95
|Unagi (Eel) Nigiri2pcs
|$6.00
|Eel Roll
|$12.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Eel (Unagi)
|$6.00
|Eel Cucumber Roll
|$8.00