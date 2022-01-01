Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN$13.00
marbled rye, house braised corned beef, HEX kraut, 1000 island, swiss
More about Chuck's Trading Post
09841aa7-39ac-4784-ae42-1d588ba79072 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Attman's Baltimore Deli

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1403 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$12.59
Voted Baltimore's Best!
Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
Billy Reuben$12.59
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
Attman's Specialty Reuben$20.99
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
More about Attman's Baltimore Deli
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$11.50
Corned beef or turkey, served on rye with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Not Your Average Reuben$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Abbey Burger Bistro image

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$14.00
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Tír Na Nóg image

 

Tír Na Nóg

201 E Pratt St,Fl 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$16.00
More about Tír Na Nóg
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$12.95
Hot pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
Turkey Reuben$11.95
Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Classic Reuben$12.95
Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Eggrolls$8.50
Corned Beef Reuben$10.00
More about Magerks Pub
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$14.00
roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham,
pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain dijonaise
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Corned Beef Reuben on rye with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese$7.99
Grill Reuben Pocket Corned beef, 1000 island, swiss cheese and sauerkraut wrapped in a wheat grilled wheat tortilla$7.99
More about Cafe Services
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$15.00
Reuben Eggrolls$12.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$12.95
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$11.95
real turkey, slaw, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Diamondback Brewing Co. image

 

Diamondback Brewing Co.

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$16.00
Olive Oil, Gruyere, House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Drizzle
More about Diamondback Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Not Your Average Reuben$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Quesadilla$13.00
Our version of the lombard street classic
More about La Food Marketa
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$10.49
More about Never On Sunday
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tavern Reuben$16.40
extra lean corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, on toasted marble rye, side of french fries.
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern

