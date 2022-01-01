Reuben in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve reuben
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|REUBEN
|$13.00
marbled rye, house braised corned beef, HEX kraut, 1000 island, swiss
Attman's Baltimore Deli
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|Reuben
|$12.59
Voted Baltimore's Best!
Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
|Billy Reuben
|$12.59
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
|Attman's Specialty Reuben
|$20.99
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.50
Corned beef or turkey, served on rye with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Not Your Average Reuben
|$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Pastrami Reuben
|$12.95
Hot pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.95
Hot turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
|Classic Reuben
|$12.95
Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled rye
Magerks Pub
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Reuben Eggrolls
|$8.50
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$10.00
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Reuben
|$14.00
roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham,
pickles, swiss cheese, whole grain dijonaise
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Corned Beef Reuben on rye with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese
|$7.99
|Grill Reuben Pocket Corned beef, 1000 island, swiss cheese and sauerkraut wrapped in a wheat grilled wheat tortilla
|$7.99
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Reuben
|$15.00
|Reuben Eggrolls
|$12.00
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
|$12.95
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
real turkey, slaw, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
Diamondback Brewing Co.
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore
|Reuben
|$16.00
Olive Oil, Gruyere, House Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Drizzle
THB Bagelry & Deli
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Not Your Average Reuben
|$9.50
Pastrami, Corn Beef or Turkey breast open faced w/ swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing on Rye bread
Free to substitute bagel w/ another type of bread
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$13.00
Our version of the lombard street classic
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$10.49